If you walk into a bathroom at any school in Minnesota, you’re sure to find the standard hygiene equipment — hand soap, paper towels and toilet paper. If a new bill State Rep. Sandra Feist (DFL-New Brighton) were to become law, you could add another item to that list - menstrual products - which Feist says is long overdue.
“The impact of period poverty on students’ ability to really get a full education in Minnesota” is beyond dispute, she said. Data shows that 10% of menstruating youth miss school days because of a lack of access to menstrual products.
Feist represents District 39B. The district includes a portion of Columbia Heights.
The bill would institute a statewide mandate requiring all school bathrooms (girls, boys, gender-neutral, etc.) serving students in grades 4-12 must be furnished with menstrual products such as pads, tampons, or other similar products used in connection with the menstrual cycle free of charge. The state would foot the bill for providing these supplies.
Proponents of the measure frame the issue in terms of equity - an inability to afford menstrual products should not stand as a barrier to a student attending school. Notably, the hearing featured multiple student testifiers who relayed personal stories of how the lack of access to menstrual products has affected them and their peers.
Elif Ozturk, a junior at Hopkins High School, spoke of her discovery that many classmates struggled with accessing menstrual products and how this impeded their ability to learn.
“I could no longer be complacent with this injustice,” she said, motivating her to contact Feist about the issue, which spurred action and a collaboration on the proposed legislation.
State Rep. Ron Kresha (R-Little Falls) indicated his support for the bill’s premise and his willingness for the state to supply funding.
“The biological dignity of this we agree on,” he said.
However, Kresha says he opposes the mandate, believing the bill signals that the Legislature does not trust local school districts to do the right thing and tackle this issue themselves.
