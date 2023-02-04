If you walk into a bathroom at any school in Minnesota, you’re sure to find the standard hygiene equipment — hand soap, paper towels and toilet paper. If a new bill State Rep. Sandra Feist (DFL-New Brighton) were to become law, you could add another item to that list - menstrual products - which Feist says is long overdue.

“The impact of period poverty on students’ ability to really get a full education in Minnesota” is beyond dispute, she said. Data shows that 10% of menstruating youth miss school days because of a lack of access to menstrual products.

