Feature
Andover volleyball senior Olivia Rooney, three-year varsity starting right-side hitter who led the 13-2 Huskies in kill percentage.
Start in volleyball
“I started playing volleyball in third grade. I was involved in all types of sports growing up, from gymnastics to soccer, basketball, softball and dance! My grandparents live in Marshall so I would go to SMSU volleyball games and then I always wanted to play after watching them ... so then I did!”
Enjoy most about sport
“I love the team aspect, and having built-in best friends. Having teammates is like family to me. I always say that your teammates are different than your friends, because they know you better than anyone. They see you at your best and worst, and are so supportive and always there for you to push you to be the best athlete that you can be.”
What made this year’s team special
“This team has been four years in the making. Since freshman year me and all the seniors were so excited for our own senior year because we thought we would be unstoppable. The reason we were successful I believe is because we all truly loved each other. We bonded so well as a team and wanted the best for each other. So with a mix of our love for each other and our skills, we made our freshman year dream a reality!”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“Something that most people don’t know about volleyball is probably our plays behind the scenes. Every time the ball is getting served at us, our setter tells us what set to run before they serve it. Also, every time the other team gives us a free ball – an easy pass over the net – we run some sort of cross play to try and trick their defense.”
Top high school volleyball memory
“My favorite high school volleyball memory would probably have to be from sophomore year. We had a pretty average season and were ranked sixth in sections. Somehow we pushed through and made it to the section final game after being ranked sixth. It will always be an amazing memory in my head because no one expected us to do so well. Something clicked in everyone’s brain and we just wouldn’t lose. It was an amazing feeling being a part of that team.”
