Rumriver Art Center in Anoka will present a new gallery show titled “The Stories She Tells.”
The show’s opening will take place in the 21 Step Gallery (2665 Fourth Ave., Suite 201) on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 2-4 p.m.
The art gallery show will feature the artwork of Surelle Schewe. Schewe will also be hosting an Artist Talk on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 6-7 p.m., where attendees will learn about her as an artist and the creative process she uses in creating her artwork.
Surelle Schewe is an Anoka County-based artist, mom and nature nerd. She paints in acrylics and loves making artwork that tells a story.
The theme of this exhibit is the fairy tale of the female experience, the stories we tell about it, and the way we share our own narratives. Whether the storytelling is a cathartic way of healing, a warning to others or a beautiful source of inspiration or hope, we all have stories to share. The artwork was created from 2018-2022, and depicts characters from fairy tales, biblical stories and imagined narratives. The women in the paintings are surrounded by symbolism. Plants, flowers, creatures and embroidery are present to help weave a narrative and tell their stories.
“The Stories She Tells” will remain in the 21 Step Gallery through Saturday, Oct.1.
