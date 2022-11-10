Equipment upgrades, including new self-checkout stations, were given the green light for the Anoka County Library’s eight branches.

On the recommendation of its Management Committee, the Anoka County Board approved what is called a Solution as a Service contract with Bibliotheca LLC, Oakdale, to purchase new equipment at a cost of $564,967.75 over five years ($112,993.55 each year).

