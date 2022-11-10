Equipment upgrades, including new self-checkout stations, were given the green light for the Anoka County Library’s eight branches.
On the recommendation of its Management Committee, the Anoka County Board approved what is called a Solution as a Service contract with Bibliotheca LLC, Oakdale, to purchase new equipment at a cost of $564,967.75 over five years ($112,993.55 each year).
Library Director Colleen Haubner said the library currently uses Bibliotheca software and equipment for the day-to-day operations of self-checkout stations.
Nineteen self-checkout stations were bought in 2009, 2011 and 2016 plus 21 Radio Frequency Identification pads in 2016, but the manufacturer recommends replacement every five to six years and the current equipment is well past the recommended lifecycle, is no longer efficient and maintenance costs have increased 83% in the last three years, Haubner wrote in a report to the board.
Under the contract, the self-checkout stations, RFID pads and security gates will be replaced and additional RFID pads purchased, while all hardware and software will be updated throughout the five years.
Solution as a Service is a way for the library to have updated technology and increased customer service with a full refresh at the end of five years, Haubner wrote in a email response to questions.
“We have been paying a yearly service agreement fee that isn’t a lot less than the amount we will be paying now to get the new equipment and yearly updates etc.,” she wrote. “It is also easier to budget this monthly instead of a large sum at once.”
The new self-checkout stations will have better reporting, speed, vertical reading of more books at a time and not pull in books nearby, plus better accessibility with a sleek design. The new gates will allow for better accessibility in and out with wider space between the stanchions for wheelchairs and double strollers to pass through more easily and will include improved technology for detection and access reporting.
The upgraded RFI pads technology will improve the speed and accuracy of circulation and shelving functions, freeing staff to provide direct service to users, Haubner wrote.
“It also helps protect a library’s collection and ensures that the community gets the most value out of the library,” she wrote.
Installation of the new equipment will begin in December; the current extended lease term ends Dec. 1, Haubner wrote.
All but two of the county’s eight library branches will get new self-checkout stations, RDIF pads and gates, Haubner said.
The North Central and St. Francis branches will not because of lack of space, but an open count system, which records the number of patron visits, will be installed there.
In addition to its administrative office in Blaine, the county library system has eight branches - Centennial (Circle Pines), Crooked Lake (Coon Rapids), Johnsville (Blaine), Mississippi (Fridley), North Central (Ham Lake), Northtown (Blaine), Rum River (Anoka) and St. Francis.
