Anoka graduate Amber Elliott (left) winds and deals to the plate for Augustana softball, which Elliott helped pitch to the NCAA Central Regional with her 19th win of the season in the NSIC Championship May 7.
Augustana Athletics/Jurgens Photography,
Andover Boys Track and Field
Anoka softball's Avery Wuollet at Eagan Invitational May 7.
Anoka graduate Amber Elliott won her 19th game of the season with four innings of shutout work in the NSIC Championship May 7, helping lead Augustana softball on to the NCAA Division II Central Regional Championships. Elliott was named to the All-Tournament Team. Blaine’s Mary Pardo was also named to the All-Tournament Team and Blaine’s Taylor Bross added a pair of runs batted in during the finals.
St. Francis graduates Kylie Bergman and Ella Roberts and Andover graduate Grace Halvorson were part of history as Bethel softball secured its first-ever trip to the NCAA Division III Tournament after shutting out St. Olaf 5-0 in the MIAC Championship May 7.
Track and field
The Andover boys won their true team section meet to advance to the state meet May 20-21. Results from true team competition will be in next week’s issue.
Girls lacrosse
Mallory Eldien scored four goals, while Claire Nelson and Elizabeth Schrubbe each netted three to lead Andover to a 19-4 win May 9, preserving the Huskies’ undefeated conference record.
Softball
Coon Rapids rattled off four wins in a row May 6-10 by a combined margin of 49-1, steamrolling Duluth East, Duluth Denfeld, Zimmerman and Totino-Grace.
Baseball
Mason Eckes delivered a perfect game as Andover ran its winning streak to four in an 11-0 shutout over Park Center/Columbia Heights May 10. Paddy Kelly, Logan Myers, Noah Dagostino and Davis Gohman each had two hits, and Tyler Lewnau and Anthony Kuznia both drove in two runs.
Boys tennis
St. Francis outdueled North Branch in a tight 4-3 Mississippi 8 match May 7. Winners for the Saints were Hayden Hill, Oluwanifemi Deen, Levi Vincent and the doubles team of Parker McColley/ Ian LeTourneau.
Boys lacrosse
Anoka won a crosstown showdown against Andover 13-5 May 9. Mason McArdle had three goals for the Tornadoes, with two apiece by Ian Brunn, Tanner Peterson, Jaden Burandt and Nate Anderson.
College baseball
Ham Lake native and Blaine graduate Sam Riola took home top honors after a standout debut season for St. Cloud State University baseball, winning the NSIC Player of the Year Award and NSIC Newcomer of the Year Award.
Anoka graduates Nathan Culley and Jackson Hauge were named to the All-NSIC Second Team with Minnesota State Mankato.
