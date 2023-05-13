Sen. Cal Bahr, R-East Bethel, went viral on May 1 when during a Legislative Audit Commission livestream he appeared shirtless and in bed on the Zoom call. Bahr was responding to a roll call vote when he appeared on screen, a still frame of Schoolhouse Rock’s “I’m Just a Bill” serving as a background, before his camera switched off to show only his name.

A report from Associated Press states that an unnamed GOP spokeswoman said Bahr’s truck driving occupation caused him to get home at 4:45 a.m. the morning before, leading to him being in bed. ABC Newspapers reached out to Bahr’s office and received a statement from him via email.

