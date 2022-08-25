With two books under her belt, Coon Rapids author Jennifer DeVries is set to release her next novel in September, which will also be the first in a new thriller series. DeVries’ works are written under the pen name Brenda Lyne.
“The Thirteenth Cabin” is set in the north woods of Minnesota, with a touch of mystery and the paranormal. Talented investigative reporter Raegan O’Rourke has a unique gift for uncovering the truth — as she touches things, she sees visions of past events.
“For a long time, I toyed around with the idea of creating a series that revolves around cold-case crimes in various remote and abandoned locations,” DeVries said. “An old cabin, an old amusement park, an old hotel, etc. The old cabin bubbled up to the top of the list. I thought that placing said cabin deep in the woods of northern Minnesota would help enhance the creepiness factor. Many of the locations mentioned in the book are fictional, but others are real. I don’t have any ties to the area, other than a love for ‘up north.’”
When her neighbors lose their beloved dog in a mysterious northern Minnesota lake resort fire, Raegan decides to use her touch to investigate the cause and bring closure to the family. In the process she uncovers another, deeper mystery that has baffled authorities and kept a Minnesota Iron Range community on edge for 25 years. Solving the two cases will put Raegan’s abilities to the test. If, that is, she can stay alive — because some people will protect their secrets at all costs.
Like her previous works, the book is full of suspense and mystery. And, DeVries hopes, that readers will find the plot continuing to improve and becoming more streamlined.
“I like to think that my writing is getting better and my stories are deeper and more intricate with every book I write,” DeVries said. “This book is the first in a series, which I’ve discovered really adds complexity to the process. I have to be thinking ahead so I can set up characters and storylines for future installments, which is an interesting challenge!
“It takes me about a year, soup to nuts, to write, promote and publish a book. And it’s never a smooth, linear process; during the writing phase, things in the story often change along the way. For example, the main character, Raegan O’Rourke, was originally going to have two psychic abilities. I had to cut it down to just one in order to maintain my sanity.
“Changes sometimes mean rewrites and edits as I go. I have been known to pitch an entire draft and start over because the story wasn’t working for me. I try not to do that too often!”
For more information on the book or her previous novels, visit brendalyne.com.
“So far I’ve received nothing but positive feedback on both my two books,” DeVries said. “People seem to love them, and everyone I’ve talked to about ‘The Thirteenth Cabin’ is super excited for it to become available.
“The fact that it’s going to be a series seems to really excite people. And I’m super excited to deliver!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.