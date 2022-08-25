ARTS Jennifer DeVries Thirteenth Cabin .jpg

The cover art of Coon Rapids author Jennifer DeVries’ new release “The Thirteenth Cabin” depicts the unique, paranormal elements at play in the mystery thriller set in Minnesota’s north woods. 

 Photo submitted

Spooks, twists, turns, and now, a series.

With two books under her belt, Coon Rapids author Jennifer DeVries is set to release her next novel in September, which will also be the first in a new thriller series. DeVries’ works are written under the pen name Brenda Lyne.

