By Peter Bodley
Contributing writer
Three Anoka County-owned buildings in the city of Anoka will be demolished.
The Anoka County Board Dec. 13 unanimously approved a contract totaling $270,400 with Frattalone Companies, St. Paul, the lowest of nine bidders, to tear down the Jackson Street Properties, which are located on the north side of Jackson Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues close to the Anoka County Government Center.
The low bid came in well under estimate, said Andrew Dykstra, county facilities management and construction director. “We were anticipating bids between $290,000 and $350,000,” Dykstra said.
Both the large Anoka Professional Building and a smaller building, formerly the office of the 10th Judicial District Public Defenders, have been empty since the end of June, while the third property, a house on the corner of 5th and Jackson, has not been occupied for many years.
The public defenders’ office is now located on Main Street in Anoka.
The county purchased the Jackson Street Properties several years ago and has leased the office space in the two buildings to the private sector, rather than use them to house county employees.
Now the county is proposing to construct a new parking ramp on the land to replace the existing ramp adjacent to the government center and jail.
According to the capital improvement plan, construction on a new ramp is scheduled to begin in 2024 and be completed in 2025 at an estimated cost of $46 million to be paid through bonds issued in late 2024.
While a new Anoka County Jail is being proposed on the site of the existing parking ramp, no final decision has been made by the board on constructing the jail.
But in supporting the demolition of the Jackson Street Properties, Commissioner Scott Schulte, who chairs the board, said the parking ramp needs to be replaced regardless if a new jail is built because it is sub-standard and requires expensive repairs.
“It makes sense to move forward,” he said.
Commissioner Matt Look, who chairs the Finance and Capital Improvements Committee which recommended approval of the demolition contract, said there was considerable discussion on the issue at the committee meeting.
Look was concerned about the availability of office space for county employees if the office buildings were torn down.
But Commissioner Mike Gamache said he did not see a problem with office space at the government center since many employees were still working remotely post-pandemic.
The Jackson Street Properties buildings are old, in a state of disrepair and need a lot of work, he said.
“It will be more expensive to demolish them in the future,” Gamache said. “It’s better to have it done now.”
Dykstra said demolition will start in January but won’t be completed until May because the utility work cannot take place until the frost is out of the ground.
