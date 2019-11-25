The high school winter dance season got underway in full force Nov. 21, with Northwest Suburban Conference teams taking the floor in Maple Grove in jazz competition. Area teams in action included Andover, Anoka, Blaine, Coon Rapids, Spring Lake Park and Totino-Grace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.