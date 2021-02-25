Anoka dance finished as the runner-up in kick and in third place in jazz at the Northwest Suburban Conference finals.
Blaine finished as the runner-up in jazz and in fourth place in kick during the Northwest Suburban Conference finals.
Totino-Grace earned third place in kick and fourth place in jazz, and Spring Lake Park earned fifth place in both jazz and kick.
Andover earned ninth in both kick and jazz.
Coon Rapids earned 12th in kick and 13th in jazz.
