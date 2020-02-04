Needing everything to click in two dances on a single day, year after year, the Anoka dance team extended its remarkable run of clutch consistency Feb. 1, clinching trips to state in both kick and jazz for the fifth season in a row by finishing as the runner-up in kick and in third place in jazz at the Section 4AAA Championships in Forest Lake.
“(Our) performances were top-notch,” Anoka head coach Megan Heidemann said. “I don’t honestly think we could have performed our kick routine any stronger than we did. It was spot on. We watched the performance together as a group in our dressing room right after our performance and it was pretty magical. Hearing the team’s celebration while watching it back was something pretty special. They were proud, we were proud and in that moment we knew it was enough.”
The section meet began with kick in the morning session, where the Twisters put together a dominant performance. The team returned in the afternoon in jazz, delivering yet another state-qualifying display.
“Even before we stepped out on the floor I had a feeling for both jazz and kick that they were going to be performances that we would remember for a long time,” captain Bailey Eakins said. “We all went out there with the same goal and left everything we had on the floor. I truly don’t think that we could have been more in sync. We danced together as one and I could feel the energy that the entire team brought. I could feel the tears in my mask as we danced during our kick performance because I felt so grateful to have a team that wanted it so bad. We all knew that whatever would happen at awards, nothing could ever change the feeling we had after walking off that floor knowing we had done everything we could.”
“I think the team danced amazing at sections,” captain Kaitlyn Dechene said. “We were given a task and that was just to dance and have fun. Without a doubt in my mind, everyone on the team danced 110 percent to their best ability.”
“It really is such an honor to be heading back to state in kick and jazz, as well as being able to carry on the legacy past Anoka Twisters have created,” captain Sophie Westervelt said. “We are so lucky to be able to have this opportunity and no one on the team takes it for granted. One of my favorite moments of the day, and even of my dance team career, was watching our kick performance as a team right after we competed. We all got to watch our best performance together and were able to see how all of our hard work had paid off. It was such a special moment that I know all of us will remember forever.”
At this stage of the season, with competition at its fiercest, finding an edge and something to distinguish a team from others is crucial. And it is a challenge the Twisters have excelled at.
“Every team wants to stand out and be different, and I may be biased, but I think our team does the best when it comes to creating special dances,” Eakins said. “This season we wanted to do something that had never been done before and not many people can say they’ve danced with red sparkly masks like we can. It’s crazy to see so many people crowded together in the audience to watch us. Everyone is always amazed after seeing us dance with masks on and even though we may not always come out on top, we definitely are the team people are waiting to watch.”
“Our routines are so unique, especially kick,” Westervelt said. “Our coaches do a great job of selecting themes that no one has thought of before. It’s so fun to do something so different year after year. Our coaches really keep us on our toes with new creative themes and choreography each year. Having masks for kick this year has been a challenge, but it makes our routine so special and unique which is something the team loves.”
The Twisters are no strangers to handling challenges and adversity. With the success of recent seasons has come heightened expectations, something the team has encountered with poise.
“This group has been tested,” Heidemann said. “We have fought through some unexpected outcomes and every single time, they have fought back harder. No obstacle would ever be too big for this group, they can handle anything you throw at them and they will find a way to get it done. Our upperclassmen have set a great example for our underclassmen and day after day each group becomes stronger because of the other. Our seniors want to leave the same legacy as the seniors before them and our sophomores and freshmen want that too. It becomes this understanding that we set high goals for ourselves. It becomes the norm now. If we don’t hit our goals, we rally together and find ways to get it done.
“(At sections) we had some bobbles in jazz; we had a dancer roll her ankle mid-turn, but she pushed through and finished the routine almost flawlessly. I remember how proud I was of the team while sitting at the coaching table.”
The team’s ability to field anything thrown its way also came into full display in the middle of the year, when the Twisters installed a new jazz routine. As it turned out, it was a decision, and execution, that paid off in a big way at sections.
“This season we also tried something new with our jazz routine,” Eakins said. “After not getting the scores we wanted at the beginning of the season, our coaches decided we needed to go in a different direction. Our team has never changed a dance in the middle of the season before, but it was what needed to happen to get to where we wanted to be. From the moment we started to learn our new dance, I knew that it was already something so special and definitely was what this team does best.”
“It takes a special group to be able to pull off a brand new routine midseason and I remember just watching them in awe,” Heidemann said. “They have worked so dang hard and watching them perform with such heart and determination was exactly everything I could ask of them.”
Brainerd took first place in both kick and jazz in the section, with Blaine clinching the other two state bids in second place in jazz and third place in kick. Andover earned seventh place in kick and 11th in jazz, and Coon Rapids took 12th in jazz and 13th in kick.
Now, the focus turns to the state meet, where the Twisters have posted electric performances in recent seasons, including a spot in the kick finals two years ago and a pair of top-eight finishes last season.
“Obviously, there is a ton of excitement throughout the team for the next few weeks, but we will continue to work hard every day at practice in order to get where we want to be,” captain Abby Schurrer said. “This 2020 team is truly something special and another trip to the State Tournament just shows the greatness of this team.”
“Not many people get the opportunity to go to state year after year with both dances,” Eakins said. “I watched a team walk off crying because they knew it was there last time dancing together. It reminded me how lucky I am to be a part of a team that is so amazing and to not take the next two weeks we have been given for granted. The feeling of dancing at the Target Center with the team I love the most is truly indescribable. I remember dreaming of getting the chance to experience state and I am ready to take it all in one last time. The hard work does not stop here and this team is ready to get back to practice for a couple more weeks to accomplish bigger goals. Never underestimate the Twisters.”
“I know for a fact that this group has some unfinished business as we head into the State Tournament,” Heidemann said. “They were fired up at our first practice for state and they are ready to continue to rise to make it happen. We’ve got two weeks to make something magical happen, and for us, that’s a lot of time.”
The Twisters will dance in the Class AAA competition at Target Center in Minneapolis Feb. 14-15, once again closing the year on Minnesota’s biggest stage.
“It is something that can’t be explained really,” Heidemann said. “It is such an honor to get our names called to return to the State Tournament. In my six years of coaching the Twisters, this is our sixth trip in row. For the past five seasons, we’ve gone to state in both jazz and high kick. It really is a dream come true as a coach. There is nothing more rewarding than getting to dance at the Target Center for the State Tournament.
“All the hard work, long hours spent choreographing or re-doing formations, extra practices, early mornings and never ending Saturdays make up for it the moment you hear you are heading to state. I am especially proud of this group of kids this year, however. This year has brought test after test for them and every single time they have fought back harder. They basically run into practice every day and cannot wait to get to work perfecting their routines. They are special and it means a lot to get to celebrate this season with them at the State Tournament.”
