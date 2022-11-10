The Blaine boys cross-country team finished a historic year with a 12th-place Class AAA finish at the State Cross-Country Championships held at St. Olaf College in Northfield Nov. 5.
The Bengals, making their first state appearance since 1975, were led by junior River Santiago. Santiago went along with the blazing pace of the early pack, breaking the 16-minute mark in a 26th-place individual finish in 15:59.2.
Ben Lewis crossed the line next for the Bengals in 77th place in 16:51.0, followed by Tyler Bargman (17:13.0), Nathan Taylor (17:13.7), Connor Bialka (17:16.8), Evan Christopherson (18:11.2) and Kentin LaBeau (18:52.2).
Andover’s Aidan Gomes closed near Santiago, earning 43rd in 16:20.0, and the Huskies’ Jack Jendro earned 85th in 16:56.1.
Spring Lake Park’s Reilly Kopp earned 99th overall in 17:03.8, and Coon Rapids’ Peyton Martinek earned 125th in 17:22.7.
Class AAA girls
Anoka junior Kaelyn Nelson joined the blistering tempo near the front of the Class AAA girls race, securing a 14th-place finish in 18:30.7.
Andover had a trio of state competitors, with Olivia Krafty earning 29th in 19:12.0, Isabel Grant earning 72nd in 19:49.1 and Julia Babineau earning 77th in 19:53.8.
Blaine’s Shalom Sulungaine earned 124th in 20:38.9.
Class AA
Totino-Grace earned 14th as a team in the Class AA boys race. Casey Poppler led the Eagles with a 35th-place finish in 16:50.2 and Matthew Lindgren earned 59th in 17:06.0, followed by Isaac Meyer (17:37.4), Benjamin Effiom (18:22.7), Jackson Herr (18:23.1), Zack Bartsch (18:44.4) and Matthew Misko (18:51.5).
St. Francis’ Weston Rolf earned 133rd in 18:02.2.
In the Class AA girls race, Totino-Grace’s Selah Binsfeld earned 88th in 20:48.1.
Class A
Legacy’s Reanna Cruz closed with a 27th-place finish in the Class A girls race in 19:54.0.
