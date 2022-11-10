The Blaine boys cross-country team finished a historic year with a 12th-place Class AAA finish at the State Cross-Country Championships held at St. Olaf College in Northfield Nov. 5.

The Bengals, making their first state appearance since 1975, were led by junior River Santiago. Santiago went along with the blazing pace of the early pack, breaking the 16-minute mark in a 26th-place individual finish in 15:59.2.

