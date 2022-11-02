After 47 years, a near-perfect race — plus a few minutes of anxious waiting — the moment arrived: the Blaine boys cross-country team heading to state for the first time since 1975 following a runner-up finish at the Section 7AAA Championships in Anoka Oct. 26.

A contender in races throughout the fall, Blaine knew it had the talent to be in the mix for a top-two section finish. It was a matter of putting its best race together at the perfect time.

