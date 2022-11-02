After 47 years, a near-perfect race — plus a few minutes of anxious waiting — the moment arrived: the Blaine boys cross-country team heading to state for the first time since 1975 following a runner-up finish at the Section 7AAA Championships in Anoka Oct. 26.
A contender in races throughout the fall, Blaine knew it had the talent to be in the mix for a top-two section finish. It was a matter of putting its best race together at the perfect time.
“They ran exactly how we knew they could, at exactly the right time,” Blaine head coach Rachel Karel said. “This year we started out very strong, but had a few rough meets in the middle of the season. Getting second at NWSC was awesome, but we also knew we could have gotten first. That gave us some added motivation to qualify for state, just knowing that we had more to give.”
River Santiago led the way for the Bengals, coming away with the individual title in 16:02.6.
“The race went well for the team and I,” Santiago said. “This year, our goal was to qualify for state. Going into this race we were pretty confident in ourselves to be a top team in our section. We had many great performances and personal records that led us to qualifying for the state race! Approaching this race, my main goal was to seal a first-place placement at sections for the first time in my life. I feel as though I had great control over the lead the whole race, and in the end brought in the victory!”
Following shortly after Santiago, Blaine got a big performance from senior Ben Lewis, who earned fourth in 16:39.3.
“I was very happy to see the team perform well collectively,” Lewis said. “It was a really close meet and everyone on the team ran great and fought for every position they could gain. I was also very happy with my race. I was excited for the section meet, but I also felt nervous and wasn’t sure what to expect since I had played football the past three years. It was great to have a big PR when I needed it.”
With the top five runners on each team scoring points based on their placement, and such a narrow margin between advancing and not, the Bengals needed strong races from across their roster to advance.
And they got them.
“Bottom line: we needed everyone to perform in order to qualify,” Karel said. “We were optimistic, but nothing is guaranteed until the race is done. We’ve spent a lot of time in the past four weeks working on pacing in races. The first mile of a 5K is a good indicator of the success of the race. If a runner hits their goal pace in that first mile, they usually end up with a good overall race time. Every one of our varsity boys ran a smart first mile, which set them up for great finishes. Also, Connor Bialka has moved up to our No. 5 spot recently, and his improvement was another key to our success at sections. We have been talking about how every spot counts when the score is added up, and that fifth runner’s place is just as important as River taking first.”
Tyler Bargman earned 12th overall in 17:03.2, with Nathan Taylor in 20th in 17:14.2, Connor Bialka in 29th in 17:28.7, Evan Christopherson in 32nd in 17:38.9 and Kentin LaBeau in 39th in 17:53.7.
With four teams in contention, all had to wait until places were finalized and added up after the race to find out for sure who had advanced.
In the end, Centennial garnered first place with 63 points, Blaine finished just behind with 66, then Andover with 70 and Duluth East with 81.
“I just felt a rush of relief and exhilaration when we saw the results,” Karel said. “We cheered, yelled and I breathed a sigh of relief like I haven’t in a long time. These kids deserve this trip to state, and I’m so proud of them for earning it. The boys haven’t qualified for state as a team since 1975, so it’s a great feeling for everyone. We are so excited to experience this week as a team!”
“A feeling of relief,” Santiago said. “We knew that we had what it takes to make it, it was just a matter of performing our best when it mattered most! It was relieving because we were able to see all of our hard work pay off.”
“I was extraordinarily happy that we were able to reach the goals we had worked so hard for this past year,” Lewis said. “Qualifying for state as a team takes all seven runners; each person matters and I was very proud to know I was part of a team that would work as hard as they could all the way across the finish line.”
With this year’s seniors helping set the foundation, five juniors on the section roster and a strong group beyond that, the Bengals hope this year’s experience will serve as a springboard to make more state runs in the future.
“I’m looking forward to seeing some of the best competition and gaining more experience,” Santiago said. “This is a great start to a return to state next year for Blaine. The team has been on a steady incline for several years, and this was our time to succeed. Our team has been dedicated, and we have continued to see the offseason as our season, training hard in the summer and winter months. You’ll see a strong Blaine team for years to come!”
“I am looking forward to running my first state cross-country meet and am grateful to have that opportunity,” Lewis said. “I am also excited to share the state experience with a whole team, as it will be a new experience for me with teammates by my side. I’m just hoping to feel good about my last race. I believe that we were very strong because of the friendly competition within our team. All of our athletes worked very hard all offseason and it is finally paying off. Many of us were close in time and wanted to work as hard as we could to receive a varsity spot. I think this inner competition pushed everyone to be the best runner they could be. During these friendly competitions we would always still support everyone and help our teammates whatever way we could. I think that’s going to carry over into next year for those remaining on the team.”
Andover finished just four points behind Blaine in third place, advancing a pair of individuals in runner-up Aidan Gomes in 16:09.7, and fifth-place finisher Jack Jendro in 16:40.6.
Coon Rapids’ Peyton Martinek qualified as well with an eighth-place finish in 16:47.9.
Danny Ness led Anoka with a 13th-place finish in 17:06.0.
The state meet is Saturday, Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
Section 7AAA girls
Anoka’s Kaelyn Nelson was the runner-up in the Section 7AAA girls race, advancing to state with a time of 18:43.5.
Andover had a trio of state qualifiers, as Olivia Krafty earned fourth in 18:59.0, Isabel Grant earned fifth in 19:00.5 and Julia Babineau earned 10th in 19:26.8.
Blaine’s Shalom Sulungaine qualified for state with a ninth-place finish in 19:25.9.
“This section race went really well for me and my team,” Sulungaine said. “Almost all of us had our best race times, making it a great race to complete our season. When I heard I had qualified for state, I was excited that I reached my section meet goal and I felt honored to go on to compete at a higher level. It is such an honor to be able to compete against some of the best runners in the state, and it is a great environment for me to push my limits and try my best.”
Ruby Demmer led Coon Rapids with a 16th-place finish in 19:51.3.
The race for the top two girls team spots was close as well, with Andover finishing fourth behind Forest Lake, Centennial and Duluth East.
Section 4AA
The Totino-Grace boys are heading to state as well after a runner-up Section 4AA finish Oct. 26. Casey Poppler was the individual runner-up in 16:15.5, and Matthew Lindgren earned ninth in 17:18.6.
Advancing for the Totino-Grace girls is Selah Binsfeld after a fourth-place finish in 20:18.4.
Section 5AAA
Spring Lake Park’s Reilly Kopp qualified for state during the Section 5AAA boys meet, earning 12th in 16:44.7.
Ellaree Lapara led the Panther girls in 35th.
Section 5AA
St. Francis’ Weston Rolf advanced to state with a 13th-place finish in the Section 5AA boys race in 17:27.3.
Section 5A
Legacy Christian Academy’s Renna Cruz earned her second career trip to state with a ninth-place finish in the Section 5A girls race in 20:08.9.
