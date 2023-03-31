An extension of the 10-year authority given by the Minnesota Legislature in 2013 to Anoka County to levy specifically for public safety projects is being sought by the Anoka County Board.
The board Feb. 28 voted 4-2, with Commissioners Matt Look and Scott Schulte opposed and Commissioners Julie Braastad not at the meeting, to support with the Anoka County Joint Law Enforcement Council legislation to extend the levy, which sunsets this year, for another 10 years.
The levy, which was set at $1.75 million for this year, has been used to pay back the county board’s upfront financing of the integrated public safety data system, which became operational in 2015, as well as fund other county wide public safety projects. It appears as a line item on property tax statements.
The JLEC, at its Jan. 25 meeting, unanimously recommended the county board move forward with the legislation this session, so did the board’s Intergovernmental and Community Relations Committee on Feb. 21.
Following a request from JLEC Chairperson John Swenson, public safety director and police chief of Lino Lakes, Commissioner Jeff Reinert, who chairs the committee, asked that it be placed on the Feb. 21 committee agenda.
Both Reinert and Commissioner Julie Jeppson backed the JLEC proposal, but Look, chairperson of the county board and a committee member, who was not at the meeting, did not.
Look presented five conditions for supporting the levy: That it is a new law, not an amendment extending the 2013 legislation; it remains a line item not part of the county’s certified tax levy; projects would need a super majority of JLEC members to move forward; the levy must have a super majority of county board members (five of seven) and add six seats to the JLEC to have an elected official from each community that contracts with the sheriff for law enforcement services.
Swenson, who spoke with chief law enforcement officials and some city elected officials about Look’s proposals, said there was support for exclusion of the levy from the county’s certified levy and for a JLEC super majority for projects - a two-thirds vote approval has been added to its rules - but not for Look’s other conditions.
The JLEC, which was created in 1970 through a joint powers agreement between the county and its municipalities, to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of law enforcement in the county, has 27 members, Swenson said.
It comprises two county commissioners, county attorney, county sheriff, two representatives from cities in the county that have police departments (police chief and an elected council member) and two elected officials from the eight communities that contract with the sheriff, plus a representative from the Anoka County Fire Protection Council.
“We have something special here with the JLEC,” Swenson said.
Bills have already been introduced at the Legislature for the public safety legislation extension so making it a new law is not feasible, the county board was told.
Minnesota Senate File 2030, sponsored by Senators Heather Gustafson (DFL), John Hoffman (DFL) and Jim Abeler (R), whose districts are either all in the county or portions of it, was introduced Feb. 21 and referred to the Taxes Committee.
The companion bill in the House was scheduled for introduction March 6.
Swenson was “optimistic and hopeful” the bill would pass and be signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz, he wrote in an email response to questions.
Reinert said taht Look’s proposal to have a separate bill rather than an extension did not make much sense given that a “bill had dropped for this session,” nor did he agree with having a super majority of the county board to approve the levy because it had not been done in board history.
The balance of JLEC membership “was very good right now,” Reinert said. “JLEC meetings are open to the public and anyone can attend and participate.”
Look has always supported law enforcement, he said, but when the public safety levy authorization was requested by the county in 2013, it was originally proposed at 20 years and the Legislature only agreed to 10 years with the sunset provision that the county “promised” to abide by.
By seeking a 10-year extension of the authority, “we are not holding ourselves to the highest degree,” Look said.
In his view, all eight communities that get law enforcement services from the sheriff “should have a seat at the table,” not two, to vote on projects, he said. “It’s a very reasonable request,” Look said.
Jeppson said she was glad to approve the proposal as recommended because the JLEC has worked very effectively in its present form for the past 53 years.
“The proposed changes are very frustrating from my perspective,” she said.
Extending the levy authority another 10 years is a good length and has validity, Jeppson said.
Commissioner Scott Schulte has been a member of the JLEC since 2005 or 2006, first as a Coon Rapids City Council member and since he has been a county board member, and has been a longtime supporter of law enforcement and public safety, including his membership on the Coon Rapids Crime Prevention Association.
In an interview, Schulte said the levy authority should have been sought through a new bill at the Legislature in 2024, not extending the existing authority this year.
But another reason he was opposed is that the county, with two commissioners, the county attorney and county sheriff, is under-represented on the JLEC compared with its financial contribution, which provides 66% of the funding for JLEC’s operation of the public safety data system.
Negotiations need to take place either to increase county membership or create a weighted voting system to reflect the county’s funding commitment, Schulte said.
Swenson said that under the funding formula costs are apportioned among members based on usage and their specific demands for a specific public safety service (dispatch, fire, law enforcement and jail).
Commissioner Mandy Meisner backed Reinert and Jeppson. There have been a lot of changes in public safety in the past 10 years and there are bills already at the Legislature.
“This keeps it intact,” she said.
There are attempts by some “to undermine the process with misinformation,” Reinert said.
It is only the county board that can approve the public safety levy annually and spend the dollars on projects proposed by the JLEC.
Commissioner Mike Gamache served on the JLEC when he was mayor of Andover before his election to the county board and he was one of the two elected officials from the eight communities that receive law enforcement services from the sheriff.
Gamache has no problem with the current voting structure and supports the legislation to extend the county’s levying authority another 10 years.
Swenson said the JLEC has been responsible for substantial public safety improvements in the county and some of these include the auto theft task force funded through a state grant, the public safety data system, county wide traffic safety projects and addressing emerging trends and issues by collectively working together.
Currently, the JLEC is evaluating projects, such as updates and improvements to the public safety data system, but has not yet voted to support a specific project for funding through the public safety levy if it is renewed, Swenson said.
“We know that in the next 10 years there will be county wide public safety needs that could be funded through the levy to benefit all of Anoka County,” he said.
