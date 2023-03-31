An extension of the 10-year authority given by the Minnesota Legislature in 2013 to Anoka County to levy specifically for public safety projects is being sought by the Anoka County Board.

The board Feb. 28 voted 4-2, with Commissioners Matt Look and Scott Schulte opposed and Commissioners Julie Braastad not at the meeting, to support with the Anoka County Joint Law Enforcement Council legislation to extend the levy, which sunsets this year, for another 10 years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.