Anoka County was selected to receive $163,811 from Phase ARPAR funding to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in Anoka County.
The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The Local Board made up of representatives of programs serving low-income residents of Anoka County will determine how the funds awarded to Anoka County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area, according to a press release from Anoka County. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: be private voluntary non-profits or units of government; be eligible to receive Federal funds; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
The Anoka County Local Board has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Anoka
County Brotherhood Council Food Shelf and Hope for the Community. These agencies were responsible for providing over 52,000 meals.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program must submit an application by Wednesday, Nov. 30.
More information may be obtained by contacting Patrick McFarland at 763-783-4728.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.