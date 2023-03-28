Anoka County is positioned to receive a second round of funding for prevention and treatment programs to deal with the opioid crisis.
The Anoka County Board March 14 unanimously passed a resolution signing on to a second series of multi-state lawsuit settlements achieved by a bi-partisan group of state attorneys general, including Minnesota, against manufacturers and distributors of opioids.
From the first settlement announced in 2021, the county has received $11 million to be spread over 18 years under a formula agreed to by the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office with counties and cities across the state.
That same formula - 75% of the settlement allocated to counties and cities with the remaining going directly to the state - is included in the resolution approved by the board.
This covers the settlement with opioid manufacturers Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan plus retail pharmacies Walmart, CVS and Walgreens.
How much the county will receive is unknown at this time, County Administrator Rhonda Sivarajah said.
“But we recently received a check for $75,000 that we were not told about beforehand,” Sivarajah said.
Under the resolution approved by the board, there is an April 18 deadline for counties and cities to sign on to the latest settlement and failure to do so may lessen the amount of dollars received.
The first multi-state settlement involved opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson as well as distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen.
The county board met in a work session March 14 to discuss recommendations from its human services division on how the $11 million from that agreement should be spent.
“The budget will be on a future county board meeting for action,” Sivarajah said.
Opioids include prescription drugs such as OxyContin, Vicodin, morphine and methadone, which are used for pain relief; heroin, which is illegal; and fentanyl, a synthetic opioid pain reliever 50 times more powerful than heroin, according to the staff presentation to the board.
Records show that drug overdose deaths in the county have increased every year since 2019 and in 2021, opioids accounted for the greatest number of overdose deaths among county residents, staff stated.
The board was told that the grant will provide steady funding over a long period of time to make real changes, provide opportunities for feedback from the community and partners, collaborative planning and creating innovative prevention and services that can save lives.
Under the staff proposal, $4.36 million would be allocated to treatment, $3.92 million to prevention and $2.12 million to other strategies, the latter to include hiring a staff coordinator, staff training, infrastructure training, grant writing, program evaluation and reporting requirements.
The county’s public health department, which is part of the human services division, will be the lead agency working with local communities, law enforcement and coordinating annual public meetings.
According to a Minnesota Attorney General’s Office document, the first opioid settlement in July 2021 totaled $26 billion, from which Minnesota received more than $300 million with the state reaching agreement with counties and cities on a distribution formula in December 2021.
The second settlement agreement announced in December 2022 with major opioid manufacturers and retail pharmacy chains is worth $20.4 billion, of which Minnesota’s share will be in the $235 million range.
