Final 2023 tax levies and budgets were adopted by the Anoka County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Dec. 13 and the Anoka County Regional Rail Authority Dec. 2.
There was no change to the preliminary levies and budgets approved earlier this year.
Final 2023 tax levies and budgets were adopted by the Anoka County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Dec. 13 and the Anoka County Regional Rail Authority Dec. 2.
There was no change to the preliminary levies and budgets approved earlier this year.
The 2023 HRA levy of $2.413 million, up from $2.219 million this year, is the maximum allowed by law and required to pay off the debt from the bonds sold to build the four HRA-owned senior housing complexes, said Karen Skepper, HRA executive director.
The approved budget at $2.570 million is an increase over the 2022 amount of $2.376 million with $800,000 allocated to administration, which includes county wide projects such as the Open to Business program and sponsoring a county tent at the 3M Open PGA golf tournament in Blaine.
In addition, there is $1.770 million in the budget for projects requested by communities that have opted into the HRA - Bethel, Centerville, Columbia Heights, Columbus, Ham Lake, Hilltop, Lexington, Linwood Township, Nowthen, Oak Grove, Ramsey, Spring Lake Park and St. Francis.
The 2023 rail authority levy at $1.784 million is the same as this year, but the budget of $7.010 million is an increase from the 2022 budget of $6.586 million.
That’s because of a $400,000 increase in debt payment on the bonds issued for construction of the Northstar Commuter rail system, said Dee Guthman, rail authority executive director.
The bonds have been refinanced with the goal of having them paid off in 2028, a lot sooner than the original timeline, but the new repayment schedule has a one-time payment increase for 2023, Guthman said.
“There won’t be an increase in 2024,” she said.
The rail authority allocated money from its reserves to cover the debt increase when it approved the preliminary levy.
The budget also sets aside $4.650 million for the county’s share of Metro Transit’s Northstar operating expenses, the same as 2022, but this is paid from the county’s transportation tax, not the levy.
Commissioner Matt Look, who chairs the rail authority, said he did not know what the future of Northstar is, but it has not been operated efficiently. The seven members of the Anoka County Board serve on both the HRA and rail authority.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.