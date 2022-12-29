An ongoing program to prevent and reduce aquatic invasive species in Anoka County lakes and rivers will continue in 2023.
The Anoka County Board Dec. 13 approved a resolution stating its support for the county parks department program that uses state dollars.
The 2014 Omnibus Tax Bill approved by the Minnesota Legislature authorized annual allocations to counties to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.
Anoka County will receive $134,182 in state dollars next year, Parks Director Jeff Perry said.
“Under the bill the state distributes $10 million each year in perpetuity,” Perry said.
Under the funding formula, half the money is allocated based on the number of public water access sites in each county with the other half distributed on the basis of number of parking spaces at the access locations, he said.
There are 33 public boat launches on lakes and rivers (Mississippi and Rum) in Anoka County, Perry said.
The county program includes not only inspections at the access sites, but an education/awareness component.
In 2022, six AIS-certified watercraft inspectors were hired to inspect boats and document violations, Perry said. The focus is having a presence at the most used access locations during peak boating times of the season - weekday evenings and weekends.
In 2022, there was a slight decline in boat plug violation rates, which Perry attributed to increased public awareness through media releases, public outreach and inspections led by Jessica Leverty, the county’s full-time AIS coordinator.
Public awareness is key to the program and outreach is a significant year-round effort, Perry said.
“People in general are getting accustomed to cleaning their boats and trailers before and after launching,” he said.
And the county has created pull-over areas at boat launches to encourage people to check their boats.
There were no new AIS infestations reported on county lakes and rivers in 2022.
But several lakes have existing infestations, mostly Eurasian water milfoil and curly-leaf pond weed, but no zebra mussels, Perry said. Zebra mussels are found in the Mississippi and Rum rivers, but the numbers are low in the Anoka County segments of the rivers.
In October or November each year, the county convenes a broad stakeholder group meeting that includes lake improvement districts, lake associations, conservation groups, cities and townships to review the program, determine needs, produce ideas and collaborate efforts to make maximum use of the funds.
“The program has had some success and we need to keep it going,” said Commissioner Mike Gamache, who chairs the board’s Parks Committee.
It’s good news that there has been no increase in the spread of AIS, but “now we must try to reduce the infestations,” Commissioner Scott Schulte said.
