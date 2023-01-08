Upgrades to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office’s in-squad, body-worn and interview camera technology systems have been approved.
The Anoka County Board Dec. 13 unanimously awarded a contract for the purchase of Technology Solutions from Axon Inc., Scottsdale, Ariz., in the amount of $2.890 million plus a change order of 10 percent or $289,070.
The current technology in place to collect and maintain digital video evidence does not meet the needs of the sheriff’s office, according to Cdr. Paul Lenzmeier of the sheriff’s department.
Right now, there are different technology systems for in-squad, body-worn and interview room cameras, Lenzmeier wrote in response to email questions.
“One of our biggest problems is that we save our digital evidence three different ways,” he wrote. “Transferring this digital evidence from three different systems is cumbersome and very labor intensive.”
Integrating all three systems into one platform will provide a much more seamless process for sharing, redacting and managing digital evidence, Lenzmeier wrote.
In addition, replacement of in-squad and body-worn camera systems is needed because they are nearing the end of life/support, according to Lenzmeier.
The in-squad technology has been in place since 2016 and moved from squad to squad, enduring seven years of Minnesota summers and winters, while the body-worn cameras are having battery degradation issues and need to be charged throughout shifts, Lenzmeier wrote.
The hope is to have the new Technology Solutions system in place by next fall, he wrote.
The purchase cost is included in the county’s 2023 capital improvement program (CIP), but approving the contract before the end of 2022 saves the county a substantial amount of money, according to Commissioner Julie Braastad, who chairs the board’s Public Safety Committee.
The sheriff’s office has been working on this project with the information technology (IT) department and procurement for over eight months, Braastad said. “It is an exciting project,” she said.
According to the capital improvement program for 2023 through 2007 approved by the county board Dec. 2, there is $578,140 set aside for this contract in the 2023 CIP budget from the IT customer technology fund with the balance of the cost to be paid in equal installments from 2024 through 2027.
