Upgrades to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office’s in-squad, body-worn and interview camera technology systems have been approved.

The Anoka County Board Dec. 13 unanimously awarded a contract for the purchase of Technology Solutions from Axon Inc., Scottsdale, Ariz., in the amount of $2.890 million plus a change order of 10 percent or $289,070.

