By Peter Bodley
Contributing writer
All but $500,000 of the $69.840 million received in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding has been budgeted by the Anoka County Board.
The latest round of action by the board took place Nov. 8 with no comment following discussions at an Oct. 24 work session.
The federal legislation was passed by Congress in early 2021 to assist communities respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the county website.
Eligible categories are public health expenditures, negative economic impacts, replacing lost public safety revenue, premium pay for essential workers and infrastructure investment, such as water, sewer and broadband. However, the website states that ARPA dollars cannot be used for pension contributions, rainy day funds, debt payments, reducing taxes/levies and as a match for other federal programs.
Chief Finance Officer Cory Kampf said that all the federal funds are in the bank and the interest earned is not covered by the federal regulations, “which is nice.”
As of Sept. 30, the county had spent only $12.339 million, but has now budgeted $69.340 million.
The largest expenditure is $22 million to construct a new county emergency communications center that will include a radio shop. The board awarded a contract for the project in September totaling $22.274 million, but construction won’t start until next year because of supply chain issues.
The county had originally allocated $20 million in ARPA funds for the project, but the board increased that by $2 million Nov. 8 to cover the 40,000 square-foot, all concrete building construction. But it will not pay for the estimated $12.650 million in project technology, equipment and furniture expenses.
Modifications to the county’s human service center in Blaine as well as the government center in Anoka are in the planning stages to ensure flexible and safe work places at a cost of $5 million, Kampf said. Three projects to upgrade broadband services to areas the county lacking reliable Internet, mostly in the northern part, are earmarked for ARPA dollars.
One project totaling $3.15 million will provide a match to affected cities; a second amounting to $5 million will support border-to-border broadband expansion and network infrastructure; and a third in the amount of $350,000 will pay for a regional broadband study that has already been completed.
Based on that study, the county applied for a Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development grant through the state’s broadband development program, but has not heard yet if the money has been approved.
Another $4.2 million in ARPA dollars will fund a project approved by the county board for 2023 construction for extension of city sewer and water services to the southern part of Bunker Hills Regional Park, specifically Bunker Beach Water Park, the campgrounds, visitor center, restrooms and maintenance building.
There is also $3.632 million set aside for cyber-security upgrades, including hardware, software and infrastructure, because of the remote and hybrid workforce that has resulted from COVID.
Also in the planning stage is a transitional housing project for which $2 million has been allocated.
In addition, there is ARPA money for the Anoka County Regional Development Partnership’s shovel-ready certification and pre-development grant programs, $250,000 for each.
Other big-ticket items are $14 million for ongoing public health and safety salary and benefits, $1 million for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing, $4 million to cover county employees’ medical and workers compensation COVID-19 claims and $1 million for an ongoing employee assistance program enhancement for which an on-site professional has been hired.
According to federal regulations, there is a Dec. 31, 2024 deadline for ARPA funds for be spent or obligated and a Dec. 31, 2026 deadline for obligated projects to be completed.
“There will be an uptick in ARPA spending in 2023,” Kampf said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.