Top skiers from the Midwest, including Coon Rapids' Stella Bone and Albi Ludwig, were invited to ski for CXC Midwest during the week-long Canadian Junior Nationals in mid-March. Photos submitted and by Piotr Bednarski
Top skiers from the Midwest, including Coon Rapids' Stella Bone and Albi Ludwig, were invited to ski for CXC Midwest during the week-long Canadian Junior Nationals in mid-March. Photos submitted and by Piotr Bednarski
A month removed from competing at the state Nordic ski meet, Coon Rapids skiers Stella Bone and Albi Ludwig ventured north of the border to compete at Canadian Junior Nationals representing CXC Midwest.
The trip included several competitions of different lengths during a week-long stay in Thunder Bay, Ontario.
“The overall experience was amazing,” Ludwig said. “It was super fun to meet kids from all over the Midwest that have the same passion and drive for skiing. Staying at the hotel everyone grew very close and hung out together almost every spare minute we had.”
“They were all really fun races and I enjoyed being in a different area, and the trails were so cool,” Bone said. “I also got a new perspective on what different competition looks like, because I had never raced against these teams before.”
Teammates included a few familiar faces from Loppet Nordic Racing and the Minneapolis Ski Club, as well as other skiers on the Midwest and Great Lakes teams. Skiers stayed at a local hotel and were hosted by Tom Rossi, a local resident who has groomed the trails and been part of the area’s Nordic center for several decades.
“We stayed right across from the trails, and that was really nice because everyone’s races were spread out, so we could leave at different times and not have to get there really early,” Bone said. “We also went on morning walks/jogs, and after races and on our off days we did either a night ski or a team walk. We did a lot of team bonding, and we hung out most of the time when we weren’t racing. We also had a banquet halfway through our trip, and that was for all the racers that were up there; we got to meet a few new people from all over Canada and my favorite part about the banquet was the dancing because everyone was cheering and just having fun. Overall, it was a really cool experience and I hope to make it to the other nationals next year so I can have more fun experiences like this one.”
The group was led by the head of Loppet Nordic Racing Piotr Bednarski, wax tech and coach Jake Stiele, and nutritional consultant Maureen Gray. Meals were home-cooked, with local specialties such as Finnish pancakes and Persian donuts among the favorites.
There were a variety of different races held, ranging from a 1K sprint to relays to a 10K classic.
“The competitions were also a great experience,” Ludwig said. “It is a lot of fun to be skiing and hear someone cheering for you in French or another language. Everyone I met at the races were very friendly and the Finnish pancakes they had in the chalet were a great bonus to the venue. Being able to ski in Canada and represent the Midwest will be a set of experiences I will never forget. Putting on the Midwest uniform in the morning gave me a whole new reason to push myself as hard as I possibly could to race my best.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.