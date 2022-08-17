SP CR Andover Little League team.jpg

The Coon Rapids/Andover Little League team followed up its state championship run by splitting four games at the Midwest Regional to close its season, playing in front of a national audience on ESPN. 

 Photo submitted

After winning the state championship, the Coon Rapids/Andover Little League team finished another standout year for the program by splitting four games in the Midwest Regional in Whitestown, Indiana, Aug. 5-9.

Playing as Team Minnesota, Coon Rapids/Andover dropped its opener 5-2 after Team North Dakota broke a tie midway through the game.

(0) comments

