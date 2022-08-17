After winning the state championship, the Coon Rapids/Andover Little League team finished another standout year for the program by splitting four games in the Midwest Regional in Whitestown, Indiana, Aug. 5-9.
Playing as Team Minnesota, Coon Rapids/Andover dropped its opener 5-2 after Team North Dakota broke a tie midway through the game.
Coon Rapids/Andover bounced back strong the following day, winning 5-4 over South Dakota. Luke Harber struck out nine batters in 4 2/3 innings pitched.
Coon Rapids/Andover advanced through its next elimination game as well, breaking a scoreless tie late with a three-run sixth inning to top Wisconsin 3-1. Chase Groshong worked 5 1/3 innings on the mound, with William Weltz closing out the final two outs.
The pair of victories set up a rematch against North Dakota in the final four of the region. Coon Rapids/Andover jumped out to an early lead, but North Dakota pulled away late for a 12-3 victory. Collin Zilmer had a pair of hits in the game.
The thrill of playing on a national level was accompanied by the spotlight of the games being broadcast on ESPN, a rare opportunity for Little Leaguers.
“It’s a surreal experience with all of the cameras and sheer quantity of people involved during the games,” coach Carl Ogren said. “Then to see it broadcast on ESPN is another level altogether. Many players, coaches and parents commented at their surprise of who was watching back home and beyond. That’s very humbling.
“It’s also impossible to not be disappointed as just a couple balls bouncing in our favor could have turned either of our losses into wins. Scores may not tell that story, but it’s absolutely the case.”
The team’s success added another chapter to the legacy of the powerhouse Coon Rapids/Andover program, thriving with skillful players on the field who form a tight-knit unit off as well.
“This is a talented group of kids who have worked very hard for three-plus years with this goal in mind,” Ogren said. “They all get along very well and exemplify the meaning of a team. They are now bonded for life.
“Aside from the players, the families. It’s clear to me that so many of these families will remain friends for life — which, along with the memories, will be all that matters down the road.”
