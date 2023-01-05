Although I’ve lived in this community my whole life, it wasn’t until I became a journalist that I was really able to see the wide range of events and communities that exist within Anoka County. And as we slowly but surely leave the pandemic behind, people have been getting back to more in-person events, and 2022 seemed to be a turning point with many annual events coming back in full-force.

Whether it was National night out or Halloween festivities, I was able to capture every sort of event, from those I have enjoyed for a long time (music or wrestling) to activities that were new to me (aviation and holiday lightings).

