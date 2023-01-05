I snapped this picture over at (or rather simply over) the Blaine Airfield as I rocketed skyward in a historic B-25 Mitchell bomber. The Experimental Aircraft Association invited several media companies to their Berlin Express flight experience that would be opening to the public the following day, and before Managing Editor Matt DeBow could even finish asking me if I wanted to go, I already had my aviators on. When we finally reached our cruising altitude, we were free to move about the cabin. Moving in this case was crawling, climbing, and clambering but that didn’t stop everyone in the plane from taking off like kids walking into Disneyland. While the entire plane was an honest-to-goodness treasure trove of historical delights, nothing was more rewarding than crawling through a short tunnel under the cockpit to sit in the nose gunner position. It gave you a nearly-180 degree view of the world soaring past around you, and that’s the spot where I got this picture. It’s not only in my top five, but it’s probably my favorite of the year.
As a lifelong Coon Rapids resident, I simply had to make it to Coon Rapids’ second-ever Christmas tree lighting. I missed the inaugural one as I was finishing up my senior year of college, so I called dibs on covering it this year. As the sun dropped below the trees and the temperature dipped even lower, I found a position in the middle of the large crowd that had amassed around several fire pits and got ready to shoot my pictures. I used my cell phone for this one, because I knew the low light of the environment and the bright light of the trees and fireworks wouldn’t work well with my camera’s lens. It’s crazy how good these phone cameras are getting, because I think this one turned out just right.
I don’t know what it was about this year’s National Night Out, but it had everyone in a Beatles mood. Everywhere I went there was a band playing a Beatles cover, but outside of Walker Methodist Plaza, one band even looked the part. Beatles cover band Rubber Soul donned their Sgt. Pepper uniforms and treated guests to an entire set of Fab Four classics. While I was there, I saw a group of four kids holding inflatable guitars that matched the suits of the Liverpool Quartet and I had to get a picture. To their parents, sorry I didn’t get your kids’ names in the paper, they all took off like bottle rockets as soon as the camera snapped! As a proud Beatlemaniac, I remember back to when I was nine years old and listening to the Beatles with my grandparents for the first time. Since then, I’ve seen my fair share of Beatles cover bands, and even the men themselves: Ringo once and Paul twice. I hope the music sticks with these kids as much as it did me.
On Monday, Sept. 12, the Minnesota Nurses Association began a three day strike across the state, but closest to home was the strike happening at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. Nurses took to Coon Rapids Boulevard for the three day strike that would see visits from the likes of MN Senators John Hoffman and Jim Abeler. This particular strike had the slogan of “Patients Before Profits,” and the red and black signs were instantly recognizable for anyone living in the area. I made sure to get as many as possible in my shot, with the Mercy Hospital sign in the background to differentiate it from the many other locations that were striking that week. The situation only recently resolved, with an agreement being reached in the first week of December.
One of the highlights of my year was being able to cover F1RST Wrestling’s first-ever Anoka County show during the Anoka Lions Halloween celebrations. They took to the Big White Tent on Oct. 23, and there were action shots a-plenty. During the early all-ages show, reigning Uptown VFW Champion Devon Monroe, a fan favorite and always fun to watch, took on Kyle Pro to defend his title. Knowing Monroe spends much of his matches up in the air, ready to dish out some airborne attacks on his opponents, I kept my camera trained on him the whole time.
Managing editor Matt DeBow gave me just one caveat to covering the show: “You can go cover it, but you’d better get a picture of someone flying through the air.” So Devon, thank you for helping me do my job.
Although I’ve lived in this community my whole life, it wasn’t until I became a journalist that I was really able to see the wide range of events and communities that exist within Anoka County. And as we slowly but surely leave the pandemic behind, people have been getting back to more in-person events, and 2022 seemed to be a turning point with many annual events coming back in full-force.
Whether it was National night out or Halloween festivities, I was able to capture every sort of event, from those I have enjoyed for a long time (music or wrestling) to activities that were new to me (aviation and holiday lightings).
I was also able to tap in to the needs of my community, like with the MNA nursing strike that happened in September. I was born at Mercy Hospital and drive past it every single day, but have never had the chance to interact with those working there or hear about the conditions within the hospital.
The challenge with each of these stories was to take pictures that accurately covered the feelings and spirit of being there in person. I feel like I accomplished that, whether it was the grand view of being thousands of feet above Anoka County or ringside watching Devon Monroe fly through the air.
With this only being half a year’s worth of photos, I can’t wait to see what 2023 has in store for local news and what new experiences I can capture for readers to see.
