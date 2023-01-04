The Anoka County Board has a new chairperson for 2023.
Commissioner Matt Look was elected chairperson at the board’s organizational meeting Jan. 3, replacing Commissioner Scott Schulte, who had served in the position since late May 2019.
Look, who was nominated by Schulte as the “senior member of the board,” was elected on a 4-3 vote with Schulte, Look and Commissioners Julie Braastad and Jeff Reinert voting yes and Commissioners Mike Gamache, Julie Jeppson and Mandy Meisner opposed.
Gamache had been nominated for board chairperson by Meisner, but no vote was taken following Look’s election.
Reinert was unanimously elected board vice chairperson after being nominated by Schulte. He replaces Braastad, who had served as vice chairperson since late May 2019.
Look was first elected to the board at the November 2010 election, taking office at the first meeting of January 2011. He represents District 1, which includes Ramsey, Nowthen and parts of Anoka and St. Francis.
He has been a resident of the county for more than 40 years, graduating from Meadow Creek Christian School (Legacy Academy) in Andover and Bethel College.
Prior to his election to the board, Look was a member of the Ramsey City Council for four years. He has owned Look Signs, Inc. in Anoka for more than 20 years.
It is a “great honor” to be elected chairperson, Look said, who thanked Schulte and Braastad for their hard work and service during their tenures as chairperson and vice chairperson, respectively.
The elections came after the board unanimously adopted a formal procedure for the nominations and elections recommended by new County Attorney Brad Johnson.
The procedure provides clarity, but does not change what the board had been doing for years, Schulte said.
The organizational meeting was the first for Jeppson, who was sworn into office prior to the meeting. She was elected in November to represent District 6, which includes parts of Blaine and Spring Lake Park and the seat was open seat because of the retirement of former Commissioner Robyn West.
Born in Grand Rapids, Mich., Jeppson grew up in Littleton, Colo., and graduated from Metropolitan State College in Denver. Colo. She moved to Blaine in February 2004 with her husband Nate and they have two children.
Jeppson joined Stepping Stone Emergency Housing, Anoka, in 2013 as development director, then was appointed executive director in 2017, resigning in the summer of 2022 to run full time for county board.
Jeppson had served on the Blaine City Council since January 2017.
Board members also met Jan. 3 as the Anoka County Regional Rail Authority and Anoka County Housing and Redevelopment Authority for organizational meetings.
The rail authority re-elected Look as chairperson, then elected Meisner as vice chairperson to replace Schulte, Jeppson as secretary replacing Meisner and re-elected Reinert as treasurer.
Gamache takes over from Schulte as chairperson of the housing and redevelopment authority with Jeppson vice chairperson and Reinert secretary/treasurer/chairperson pro-tem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.