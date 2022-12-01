Blaine graduate Ben Olson closed out a historic senior season with South Dakota State men’s cross-country by winning the Summit League individual championship in a time of 22:56.1, the fastest-ever 8K mark in Summit League history.
Blaine graduate Ben Olson and Andover graduate Tom Breuckman helped lead the South Dakota State men’s cross-country team to its seventh straight Summit League championship.
Olson won the individual league championship in a personal-best time of 22:56.1, which is now the fastest 8K time in Summit history.
Breuckman finished in a time of 23:14.8 for a PR and fourth place.
The Jackrabbits went on to finish the season with a sixth-place finish in the NCAA Division I Midwest Regional.
College football
Several area graduates have helped lead Hamline football to the third round of the Division III National Championships.
Coon Rapids graduate David Geebli ran for 96 yards in a 30-13 win for the No. 13 Royals over No. 5 Linfield Nov. 26, a week after rushing for 102 yards and a touchdown in a 34-32 win over No. 15 Wheaton. Fridley graduate Micah Niewald caught five passes for 49 yards in the win over Wheaton, while Fridley’s Devin Williams made 11 tackles in the win over Linfield and returned an interception for a touchdown against Wheaton.
Next up for the Royals is the NCAA quarterfinals against No. 3 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Dec. 3.
