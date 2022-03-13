It will be remembered forever.
Two nights earlier, it was shrugging off two would-be winners waved off by replay to prevail in double overtime.
The night before, it was taking down the top seed in a down-to-the wire thriller.
Then, finally, one of the greatest title games of all-time.
In the end, a never-say-die squad would be the last one standing in the Class AA Boys Hockey State Championships, as Andover won its program's first-ever state championship 6-5 in double overtime over Maple Grove at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul March 12.
Maple Grove sprinted out to a 1-0 lead 12 seconds into the finals, tapping in a loose puck in front of the net, adding a second goal 4:44 into the action.
Instead of a potential blowout, however, a classic was about to unfold.
Cayden Casey chipped it ahead to Gavyn Thoreson along the blue line, who passed back to Casey for a tap in score behind the goalie to cut the gap to 2-1 with 8:33 left in the first period.
The goal provided a jolt, with the Huskies generating multiple chances to level the score, only for Maple Grove to find the net 17 seconds before the intermission to go ahead 3-1.
It appeared the Crimson would carry the two-goal edge and the momentum into the first intermission, but the Huskies, who dominated end of period situations throughout the weekend, had other plans.
Hudson Zinda carried the puck into the Maple Grove zone, then Jacob Pierson held possession along the boards. With time ticking down, Pierson ripped a sharp-angle shot top shelf, closing the margin to 3-2 just three seconds before the intermission.
The pace held, yet the scoring slowed in the second, with a series of near-misses on both sides. Finally, with 5:13 left in the period, Andover evened the score, as Thoreson centered a pass for Weston Knox, who cashed in with the period's lone score to send the game into the third in a 3-3 tie.
It turned out, neither the game, nor the thrills, were even halfway through.
Already frenzied, the intensity ratcheted up even further in the third.
A dazzling toe drag to a top corner wrister by Casey gave Andover its first lead with 11:24 remaining in regulation, only for Maple Grove to answer 43 seconds later.
The Crimson went ahead 5-4 with 6:06 to play, leaving the Huskies needing a late rally to keep their hopes alive.
Its season in the balance, Andover turned to its top line, holding the puck in the Maple Grove zone as the clock ticked under two minutes. Finally, Thoreson lifted a backhand from the faceoff circle on goal, with a friendly bounce finding the net with 1:50 to play to force a winner-take-all overtime.
Or two.
Both teams remained aggressive throughout the opening overtime, with both netminders equal to the task, turning away a combined 11 shots in the opening eight-minute extra session, including a sprawling defensive assist in the crease by Ben Doll to thwart a wild scramble with under two minutes left.
After an intermission for each team and a crowd of near 19,000 to catch their collective breaths, play resumed with a full 17 minutes on the clock for a resurfaced second overtime period.
Another 13 combined shots were steered aside until, finally, the dream game-winner.
Knox collected a rebound and reset behind the Andover net, skating to the blue line before moving the puck up to Zinda at center ice. Zinda, who was robbed on a phenomenal save off of a rebound attempt late in the first overtime, carried the puck into the Crimson zone, unleashing a shot outside the circle. The puck was blocked across the ice and onto the stick of Logan Gravink. In a flash, Gravink set and fired a legendary shot, burying the championship winner to give the Huskies their first-ever title.
Andover reached the finals via a 2-1 double overtime win over Moorhead in the quarterfinals, then a 4-2 win over top-seeded Hill-Murray in the semifinals.
Check back Wednesday for more on the team's win, including player and coach reaction
