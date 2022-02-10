The city of Andover and the state of Minnesota are working toward bringing clean drinking water to residents in
Andover’s Red Oaks neighborhood as early as next year.
The community had plenty of questions about the initiative at a public meeting hosted over Zoom Thursday, Feb. 3.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is recommending the city extend its municipal water system to the Red Oaks neighborhood to provide clean drinking water to residents currently using a private well. Gov. Tim Walz requested $12 million in a proposed bonding bill for the project.
The MPCA’s plan is to extend Andover’s municipal water line to the eastern portion of the Red Oaks neighborhood, where most of the contamination is focused. A new water main will be installed for properties that tested above the health guidance for 1,4-dixoane, a clear, water-soluble liquid that can cause adverse health effects when consumed.
The MPCA found traces of the substance in private wells within the Red Oaks neighborhood last year.
Since then, the state has provided affected residents with bottled water for drinking and cooking. The contaminant doesn’t pose any known health risks when absorbed into the skin, such as in a pool or a shower, health department officials say.
Who can hook up to the municipal water main?
Eligible residents who choose to hook up to the city’s water system will be able to do so at no cost. Residents in the mitigation area can hook up to the water main even if their wells tested below the threshold for 1,4-dioxane.
If a homeowner with a contaminated private well chooses to not hook up to the municipal line, the state will no longer provide those residents with bottled water, MPCA Assistant Commissioner Kirk Koudelka said.
Once hooked up to the new water main, paying water bills to the city is each residents’ responsibility.
The city’s water rates for 2022 can be found at tinyurl.com/2p85dwfz.
“When you’re talking about the average price of water from the city, it’s a bargain when you look at the price of what it costs to analyze the water on a quarterly basis for contaminants or even on an annual basis for contaminants, because proper testing of a well will not only include [volatile organic compounds] but other contaminants of potential concern,” environmental research scientist Daniel Pena said.
What about those whose water hasn’t tested above the health risk limit?
Those in the monitoring area where 1,4-dioxane isn’t yet detected above the health risk level will continue to have their water tested at no cost.
“For those in the monitoring area, we will still keep an eye on, and if something were to occur, we would take action,” Koudelka said. “For instance, if a well were to show over the health-based values, or receive a well advisory, we would provide them bottled water.”
Once the water main project is complete, the state will no longer be testing wells in the mitigation area.
How can I sign up for well sampling if I’m outside the Red Oaks neighborhood?
Residents with private water wells should routinely test their wells for contamination, even if there’s isn’t known contamination nearby.
“It’s up to you to ensure your own water is safe when you own a private well,” David Jones, research scientist with the health department, said.
Private testing doesn’t typically test for 1,4-dioxane, Jones said.
But the state will continue to routinely test wells in the area for 1,4-dioxane and may extend testing to outside the neighborhood if necessary.
Can I safely consume produce from my garden?
The state health department is unsure if eating produce watered with contaminated water is safe for residents.
“Science is not complete on this, because we don’t know to what extent which types of plants will accumulate the 1,4-dioxane in the edible tissue,” Pena said.
Plants do absorb 1,4-dioxane and get rid of it through their leaves, Pena said.
“One thing worth noting is if your contaminant levels are below the risk limit, I would think that your vegetables are less likely to be a health concern,” Pena said.
For more information on the state’s plan to bring clean drinking water to the Red Oaks neighborhood, visit the Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency websites.
