A group of north metro cities joined together in 2004 to bid on annual street maintenance projects in an effort to save money through economies of scale.
Coon Rapids has been the lead agency of the North Metro Street Maintenance Consortium since day one and was one of 12 cities taking part in the 2023 program.
The others are Andover, Arden Hills, Brooklyn Center, Circle Pines, East Bethel, Fridley, Ham Lake, Mahtomedi, Mounds View, Rogers and St. Francis.
The number of cities in the consortium has grown since 2004, but some have dropped out over the years, according to Coon Rapids Public Works Director Tim Himmer.
Five street maintenance contracts were awarded by the Coon Rapids City Council May 2 after the 11 other cities had signed off on the low bids.
The bid packages included seal coating, pavement markings, crack sealing, fog sealing of streets and fog sealing of parking lots and trails.
According to Himmer, bidding on projects jointly rather than individually produces better prices.
Cities can opt out of bid packages — for example, Coon Rapids did not take part in the seal coating bidding, and St. Francis rejected the low bid — and they can reduce or increase their involvement in each project depending on the bids, Himmer said.
“There was good competitive bidding,” he said. “These were good numbers for the cities in the consortium.”
The seal coating project, bid on a volume basis for emulsion seal coat oil and area basis for rock aggregate, included an alternate for granite aggregate, which some cities prefer, according to Coon Rapids City Engineer Mark Hansen.
The low bid from Allied Blacktop Company totaled $260,918.34 for each option.
The pavement markings contract (bid by the gallon for street markings and symbols) went to Warning Lites in the amount of $228,366.36, while Allied Blacktop was the low bidder for the crack sealing work (bid on a lineal foot basis), which totaled $430,892.12.
Pearson Bros. Inc. was the low bidder, $221,913.50, for the street fog sealing project, and Allied Blacktop was awarded the contract for fog sealing trails and parking lots, $104,068.20. Both were bid by the gallon.
Coon Rapids’ share of the bid packages was in the $300,000 range, Himmer said.
Three bids were received for seal coating, two for pavement markings, five for pavement markings and three each for fog sealing of streets, trails and parking lots, according to Hansen.
“This is major preventive street maintenance,” Coon Rapids Mayor Jerry Koch said.
The work is necessary and bidding as a group benefits all the cities, said Council Member Jennifer Geisler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.