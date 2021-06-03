By Patrick Slack
Staff Writer
The Anoka-Hennepin adapted CI and PI bowling teams took home a string of top-10 finishes at the state tournament, led by Ella Charette and Ellie Tanem winning the CI doubles state championship.
Charette and Tanem’s closing score of 892 pins was 23 ahead of the runner-up team, earning the CI doubles state title. Scores are tabulated based on performance above the season average of competitors, rewarding bowlers performing their best at the season’s biggest competition.
“I thought that all of our bowlers did great,” Anoka-Hennepin coach Reina Weir said. “To place at the state tournament for adapted bowling the bowlers have to perform well above their average, so to take home a championship is an amazing accomplishment! The state tournament was held virtually this year, which I think was beneficial to our team in the sense that we were able to bowl all of our tournament games at Andover Lanes, which the athletes are used to.”
Also in the top 10 for Anoka-Hennepin were: Jack Poster and Samuel Brasgalla, third place in PI doubles; Tanem, third place in CI girls singles; Poster, fourth place in PI boys singles; Gabriel Mueller and Reed Reidenbach, fourth place in CI doubles; Olivia Reich, sixth place in CI girls singles; Brasgalla, sixth place in PI boys singles; and Reichenbach, ninth place in CI boys singles.
“All of the bowlers that placed at state were extremely excited and I think it will feel even more like a reality when they actually receive their medals,” Weir said. “As coaches, we feel blessed to have been able to have a season at all after this crazy year and are so proud of our team!”
Anoka-Hennepin includes athletes from Anoka, Andover, Blaine, Coon Rapids and Champlin Park.
Spring Lake Park’s Mayah McDowell tied for fourth place in CI girls singles.
