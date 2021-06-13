It wasn’t the simplest path.
Late-game rallies were required. Timely hitting was a necessity. Multiple frontline pitching performances were a must. The ability to bounce back from a tough loss in less than 24 hours was paramount.
When the stakes were raised, and the moment demanded a response, the Andover baseball team stayed calm — and clutch.
In the end, Andover’s week of effort was rewarded with the Section 7AAAA championship June 9, and along with it the program’s first-ever trip to the state tournament.
“It’s really exciting to extend the season and have another week being together,” Andover head coach Pete Andersen said. “As a coaching staff, we recognized pretty early in the season there was something special with this group that had the ability to make a run, so we kind of focused on the goal of winning a section championship, going to state and competing for a state title. The boys bought in on that as soon as we put it out there. It wasn’t more than a few seconds after the team walked off the infield after the last out that we started to hear the phrases, ‘We’re not done,’ and, ‘There’s more work to do.’ That changing of the goalposts to achieve one accomplishment and immediately refocus on the next task is another thing that makes our jobs as coaches easier.”
Fresh off its first-ever conference championship in the regular season, Andover opened the postseason as the top seed in Section 7AAAA. The Huskies began the playoffs by cruising to a 12-1 win over Cambridge-Isanti in the quarterfinals June 2.
Then, the contests tightened.
Andover trailed 1-0 in its second round matchup against Blaine before plating a pair in the bottom of the seventh inning on a game-tying homer by Logan Myers and a walk-off double by Carson Wadel to win 2-1 June 3.
Two days later, the Huskies erased an early three-run deficit as it came away with a 4-3 win in nine innings over Forest Lake in the winner’s bracket final, capped by Max Hunter driving in Noah Dagostino with the winning run.
Emerging from the winners’ bracket, Andover had two chances to advance to state against Forest Lake, which came back through the elimination bracket. After Forest Lake won the opening matchup 4-2 June 8, a winner-take-all clash was required June 9 at Castle Field in Anoka.
In the decisive meeting, Andover found itself in a familiar position as Forest Lake grabbed an early 2-0 lead before the Huskies rallied one more time, scoring twice in the third to tie it and four more in the fifth to take a lead it would not relinquish on its way to a 6-3 win.
Six different Huskies got hits in the game, led by Logan Gravink with three hits and two runs batted in. Kyle Law scored twice and Anthony Pardo — who also earned the win on the mound — added a homer.
“The section tournament was great,” said Gravink, who was an all-conference and all-section tournament selection on the year. “The walk-off wins gave us so much excitement and confidence that we were able to carry over to other games. Losing that first game on Tuesday was tough, but we knew we had the next game. We were able to come together and motivate each other and that helped us win the section on Wednesday.”
“I think it was our composure,” Andersen said. “Our pitching coach Jon Heath brought it up prior to our opening game against Cambridge-Isanti and it really resonated. There was never really any panic when we got behind or if we were snakebit by a good play to take away a hit. We stuck with our preparation and moved on to the next pitch. Clearly, that composure and mentality paid off.”
“Playing in the section tournament was something I will always be grateful for and will never forget,” said Max Hunter, senior all-conference and all-section right fielder. “Every single inning and at-bat was so important with all the close games we played in. The feeling I had when we won the final game was a sense of pure joy and happiness. Everything that I had worked for had come down to this game and it had paid off.”
“As a team we were able to prove everyone wrong and prove that Andover is a team to be afraid of,” said Ryan Koltes, senior captain and all-conference honorable mention first baseman. “We are able to hit one through nine and we are a strong defense team that won’t let you get many runs. Also, we are just trying to make the most out of this COVID year by getting our money’s worth for this season and just buying more time.”
The Huskies’ success this spring has not been built on just a few standouts, rather a deep and balanced all-around attack. The team has excelled on the mound and defensively while finding ways to generate runs from all parts of the lineup, even when pitted against top opponents’ best lineups and pitchers.
“Overall I thought we played really well,” Andersen said. “Obviously, postseason baseball is a little more amplified and you are going to see your opponent’s best pitchers, especially as the top seed. So that likely accounts for our increased strikeout numbers as hitters. But I thought we really played up to the level we’ve played all season. Our hitting numbers were down a little, but our team pitching stats in the section tournament were outstanding. A team ERA of 1.00 and allowing just 12 runs over 35 innings certainly makes life easier. We have some small tweaks we can make before (state), but overall, we’re playing really well and we don’t want to tinker too much.”
The balance the Huskies have struck has been fueled in large part by strong team chemistry, leading to different players in starring roles on different nights.
‘I believe what really made this team successful this year was the motivation and common goal of each player,” Hunter said. “They pushed themselves to be successful as individual players and as teammates, helping the team become the best we can. Our team chemistry and the work ethic of every single player was incredible.”
“We have an unbelievably close group of guys,” Gravink said. “A lot of us play other sports together and we all have built a bond that makes us successful together.”
Andover enters state with a record of 21-4 and as the No. 3 seed in the Class AAAA field. The Huskies will take on Hopkins (16-8) in the quarterfinals Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Chaska. The winner will advance to the semifinals to play either No. 2 seed Park of Cottage Grove (20-7) or Rogers (18-7) Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. in Chaska. On the opposite side of the bracket it is No. 1 Stillwater (20-4) versus Minnetonka (15-10) and No. 4 Mounds View (17-7) versus No. 5 Farmington (18-6). The Class AAAA state championship is Friday, June 18 at 7 p.m. at Target Field in Minneapolis.
“What I am most looking forward to at state is the competition and the chance to play for a state title,” Hunter said. “I feel we have what it takes and I’m excited for what’s to come.”
“I’m looking forward to playing a few more games with our seniors and making a run for that championship,” Gravink said. “We have defied all odds this year and I think we are just as good or better than the teams we will be playing against next week.”
“The section tournament was a blast to play in,” Koltes said. “There were many ups and downs, but we were able to find a way to win and that’s what good teams do. The walk-off wins were huge in proving that we won’t give up — no matter the score we will play ‘til the very last pitch. The section final was a very intense game that we were down at first, but we kept on believing and battled our way back to win the game. Once the game was over it was just pure excitement that we had done it, being the first baseball team in Andover’s history to go this far. But don’t get me wrong, the Huskies ain’t done yet.”
