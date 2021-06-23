This wasn’t the original plan. This wasn’t what they hoped for. This wasn’t just better.
This was the best.
The Andover boys track and field 4x800-meter relay team of Logan Meinert, Calvin Fiala, Cameron Heppner and Gabriel Birkmeier shattered early-season expectations, and ultimately, the rest of the state, winning the Class AA state championship in a time of 7:54.58 at St. Michael-Albertville June 19.
“This was an entire team effort,” Andover boys distance coach Jen Birkmeier said. “They all ran personal-bests on the same day in the same race. They are a very close-knit group on and off of the track. They had each other to train with the entire season and I am so proud of all their work ethic. Seeing them cross the line in first and seeing their excitement was a great feeling.”
When the season began, Andover had the pieces for a state championship winning relay. It just didn’t quite know it yet.
The Huskies had three runners with strong 800 experience. A great starting point, but still one short of what they needed for their original goal: advancing to state.
During the second meet of the year, they turned to distance runner Fiala to try to fill the final spot. Fiala was up to the task. And a relay was formed.
“We didn’t decide to put focus on this relay until after the second meet of the year,” Jen Birkmeier said. “We knew we had three boys with 800 experience, but were missing a fourth runner. Calvin Fiala, our second leg of the relay, was more of a 1,600/3,200-meter runner his 10th grade year. At this meet he decided to try the 800 and ran a 2:09. He liked the shorter distance and the other boys were excited to try to put a 4x8 relay together. Our initial goal at that time was to try and make it to the state meet. We knew we would need to run under 8:20 at sections to have a chance.”
The weeks went by and the group kept getting faster. As it did, the goals went up as well. First it was making it to state, then hopefully placing. By sections, winning it all became a possibility.
At the Section 7AA meet, the Huskies were cruising well under their early goal time, taking the title in 8:06.31.
“Into the season, I felt state was a goal for the relay team, but I was not expecting even a podium finish if we were able to make it to state,” Heppner said. “As the season went on, our team got faster and faster. At that point I think we made it a goal to podium.”
“As our season was progressing towards sections, our team goals were to make it to state by winning sections,” Meinert said. “After we won sections, we then began discussing our new goals to set for state, and after looking at the times that were ahead of us, we then made a decision that our goal should be to win state.”
It was a strong section performance, and one that accomplished the team’s early-season goal of being a state qualifier. Entering state, though, Andover was on the fringe of contention based on seeding, the fifth fastest qualifier behind Wayzata, Edina, Bemidji and Brainerd.
“At the start of the season we didn’t even know if we were going to have a 4x8 team,” Fiala said. “After the first couple of meets I think we realized we could run a pretty fast time and winning state was in the back of our minds. After sections was where we realized that we actually had a chance of winning the state championship. After sections, winning state was all of our No. 1 goal.”
Already averaging a blistering pace of under 2:02 per runner, the Huskies figured they would need to take off at least two seconds each split to win.
“We had run the race a few other times this season, so the boys all had experience in the event,” Jen Birkmeier said. “The goal was to get on the awards stand (top 9), so we wanted to stay as close to the front as possible for our first two runners. If that happened, we were confident that Cam and Gabe could hold the position and possibly move up. Typically it takes under 8:00 to win this race at state. After running 8:06 at sections, we knew that we could get close to 8:00 if everyone ran their best times.”
“I knew going into the race as the fifth-ranked qualifier that it was possible to win state,” Heppner said. “Our relay team didn’t race a team all season that was able to push us and reveal the full potential of the team, and because of that I knew that we had a shot now that we were racing with competition.”
The electric atmosphere of the state meet is a double-edged sword. The state’s fleetest are there to push one another to even faster times, while the stakes at hand can create incredible nerves and pressure to overcome.
The Huskies responded with poise, executing a plan of precision, with each leg run to perfection.
The race began just as hoped, with Meinert staying right on the front pack to give Andover an early chance.
When Fiala took the baton in the second leg and kept the Huskies in close striking distance halfway through, it was no longer about finishing on the podium.
It was about standing at the top.
“The feeling during the race was one I will never forget, watching all my teammates run the exact race they needed to run and knowing all the hard work we had been putting in all season was paying off,” Fiala said. “Standing on the start of the exchange zone watching as Logan got closer was the most nervous I have ever been, but as soon as I got the baton everything changed. I felt completely zoned in and everything going on around me besides the runners in front of me seemed to fade away. I felt antsy my whole leg. I was running on the very edge of lane one and two just wanting to make a move the whole race.”
Meinert and Fiala set up a fearless dash through the third leg, as Heppner vaulted to the front during his final lap.
“Watching the first two legs run was probably the most nervous I’ve ever been,” Heppner said. “I was just hopeful that we could stay in contact with the top pack. My personal strategy in my leg was to sit the first lap and start to open it up with 250 meters to go. Rounding the corner on the homestretch with no other runners ahead of me and the crowd’s energy really catapulted me into the final stretch of my leg.”
“For me, I knew we were winning as soon as Cam pulled away in the last 100 of the third leg,” Fiala said. “After training and spending every day with Gabe, I knew he had it in him to keep the lead, and even if anyone caught up I had the confidence he wasn’t going to get outkicked by any of the people behind him.”
Taking the baton with the lead, Birkmeier left no doubt.
There would be no last-second comebacks by the competition. Only separation, then celebration.
“Calvin kept us within the top four, so going into it knowing he kept us there made it seem like we had a shot,” Gabriel Birkmeier said. “As soon as Cameron got us in first with 50 meters to go I knew that I had the chance to finish in first. My last 50 meters I realized that no one was going to catch me and we were going to win. The last lap I wasn’t feeling anything except the desire to finish first and continuing to maintain the lead.”
“I knew with 400 meters to go in the final leg that we had won,” Heppner said. “The gap that had been formed just was too much for the other teams to close. As our anchor crossed the finish line, I was filled with such excitement and felt like all the hard work had finally paid off. This title means so much to our team and is a great representation of what strong teamwork can bring to a team.”
“Watching my teammates run after my leg of the race was a bit overwhelming, mainly because there was a group of three other teams with us for the majority of the time fighting for the first-place title,” Meinert said. “But after our third leg Cameron Heppner got our team into first on his second lap, that is when I knew that our odds of winning this race were high. Once Cameron and Calvin finished their leg, all three of us were on the sidelines cheering for Gabe as he was beginning his second lap of his leg. And at that moment he was beginning to gain some distance from the other three teams that were near us from the beginning, which excited all of us so much that some of the race officials had to calm us down and hold us back from getting too close to the track.”
As the moments passed after the race, the astonishment lingered at what one another had accomplished. Four runners putting together personal bests on the same day on the state’s biggest stage, for a shared state championship moment many years — and miles — in the making.
“Once Gabe crossed the line, I felt more of a disbelief and how unreal what just happened,” Meinert said. “Looking back, this title means a lot for me and the other men that were on the team, because we have put in a huge amount of dedication and sweat in our training for the bigger meets. And as a senior, I was very thrilled that I was able to end my season as being a state 4x8 champion.”
“After crossing the finish line, I was mostly in disbelief that we had pulled that off,” Gabriel Birkmeier said. “This title means a great deal to me because this relay team is composed of some of my closest friends, two of which are seniors, and this was their last race. This will forever be a great memory to look back on.”
Andover’s final state championship mark of 7:54.58 smashed its section time by nearly 12 seconds and even the lofty goal of eclipsing the eight-minute mark going into the race.
“After Logan and Calvin ran their best personal-best times, we thought there might be a chance to win,” Jen Birkmeier said. “All season Cam has been a great chaser and he did that again. He slowly caught up to the top three with 250 to go. With 100 meters left he took the lead and handed off to Gabe with a 10-meter lead. Gabe held the lead the rest of the way and started to extend the lead with 250 to go. It was at that time we thought, ‘We are going to win this race.’”
From overcoming a string of past injuries to missing out on the 2020 season altogether due to the pandemic, the moment and aftermath was filled with extra meaning for each runner beyond the already incredible joy of earning a state title.
“This state title means so much to me,” Fiala said. “After I got injured two years in a row during cross country and ran super slow track races sophomore year and didn’t have a junior year of track, I thought I’d never do anything great in running again. All my running goals were just thrown away after those hardships, I needed this accomplishment going into college. This win as a team means so much more than just a state championship. It represents all the hard work each and every one of us have put in over the years, and more importantly, how important teamwork is. If I had to give one reason as to why we won the race it would be our teamwork. We have all ran a countless number of miles with each other for so many years and it made us closer, which in the end made us faster. I was completely confident with all my teammates going into the race and that made racing so much easier. Without a great team that you can call your family, I think it is very hard to achieve any major goals. The emotions in the last lap and as Gabe crossed the line are almost indescribable.
“Running has been my life for at least the past six years of my life, and I knew every single moment leading up to that race finally had paid off. After dealing with so many hardships throughout my running career in high school, like getting injured in cross country junior and senior year, it really made that moment extra special. One thing I will never forget from after that race was hugging my teammates. Those boys have been my second family for so long now and I am so passionate about running, so they all mean so much to me and it felt amazing being able to succeed with them.”
