Winter break means holiday tournament time for many area teams, with a busy slate of action Dec. 26-Jan. 1 to lead into the new year.
Boys Basketball
Andover is scheduled to play at a tournament in Hibbing Dec. 26-28.
Coon Rapids hosts a tournament Dec. 27-28.
Spring Lake Park will play at the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud Dec. 27-28 against St. Michael-Albertville and Delano.
Anoka is scheduled to play in a tournament at Trinity School at River Ridge Dec. 27-28 and Dec. 30.
Columbia Heights is scheduled to play in the Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic Dec. 27-28.
Fridley is scheduled to play in a tournament at Tartan Dec. 27-28.
Totino-Grace is scheduled to play in the University of St. Thomas Shootout versus St. Thomas Academy and Cretin-Derham Hall Dec. 27-28.
Blaine hosts St. Francis in a non-conference game Dec. 27.
Girls Basketball
Anoka will play against Duluth East and St. Cloud Apollo at the Granite City Classic at St. Cloud Tech Dec. 26-27.
Spring Lake Park will play against Becker and St. Cloud Tech at the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud Dec. 26-27.
St. Francis is scheduled to play in a tournament at Providence Academy Dec. 26-27.
Andover is scheduled to at a tournament in Roseville Dec. 27-28 and Dec. 30.
Coon Rapids is scheduled to play in a tournament in Fergus Falls Dec. 27-28.
Columbia Heights and Fridley are scheduled to play in a tournament at Mound Westonka Dec. 27-28.
Totino-Grace is scheduled to play in the Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic Dec. 27-28.
Legacy Christian Academy is scheduled to play in a tournament at Mounds Park Academy Dec. 27-28.
Blaine hosts Superior Dec. 28 and Cambridge-Isanti Dec. 31.
Boys Hockey
Andover is scheduled to play Rosemount, Minnetonka and Holy Family Catholic at a tournament in St. Louis Park Dec. 26-28. The Huskies will also play at Moorhead Dec. 31.
Blaine is scheduled to play Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Cretin-Derham Hall and Blake at the Wayzata Invitational Dec. 26-28.
Coon Rapids is scheduled to play in the Heritage Holiday Classic at Heritage Arena in Duluth Dec. 26-28.
Spring Lake Park will play in the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at Schwan’s Super Rink Dec. 26-28.
St. Francis is scheduled to play against Monticello, Northern Lakes and Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at the Granite City Showcase in St. Cloud Dec. 26-28.
Totino-Grace is scheduled to play against Lakeville North, Prior Lake and St. Thomas Academy in Prior Lake’s Hockey for Life Classic Tournament Dec. 26-28.
Girls Hockey
Blaine will host the Mid-Winter Border Battle Dec. 26-28, with Anoka/Spring Lake Park and Totino-Grace participating.
Andover is scheduled to play in the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at Schwan’s Super Rink Dec. 30-Jan. 1.
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids will play in South St. Paul’s Kaposia Classic Tournament Dec. 26-28.
Wrestling
Andover, Coon Rapids and St. Francis will compete in the Rumble on the Red in Fargo, N.D., Dec. 27-28.
Blaine and Totino-Grace will wrestle at Rogers Holiday Matness Dec. 27-28.
