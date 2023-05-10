By Patrick Slack
Staff Writer
Following back-to-back years of heartbreaking close calls, it was a day of celebration for boys volleyball advocates statewide May 9.
After falling a single vote short of the two-thirds majority required for passage a year ago — and just two votes short two years ago — a total of 39 yes votes from the Minnesota State High School League’s 48-member assembly paved the way for boys volleyball to become an MSHSL sanctioned activity beginning with the 2024-25 school year, granting a resounding victory for one of the nation’s fastest growing sports.
The sport has boomed in popularity since becoming a club sport in the state in 2018. In that season, 22 teams sporting 400 athletes took part.
Now, there are 72 schools fielding a combined 183 teams this spring, with 1,974 athletes participating according to the Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball Association.
Teams from the area include Andover, Anoka, Blaine, Coon Rapids and Spring Lake Park. Andover won the inaugural state championship in 2019, and won the state title again in 2021.
“I was relieved that our state finally came together to spread the love of volleyball,” Andover head coach John Bryce said. “Jenny Kilkelly and Krista Flemming have done an amazing job getting our league where it is today and everyone owes them a huge thank you for their countless hours lobbying for our sport. I’m excited that volleyball is finally getting the recognition it deserves as both a men’s and women’s game. It’s extremely exciting to take new players to the sport and watch them develop and grow their skills, as well as come together with their teammates to win as one, and I believe the decision to sanction our sport will only open that door to more and more athletes across the state.
“Having played volleyball in college, the life lessons I learned beyond the court are immeasurable. While individual skills and strength all play a role on the court, a team simply cannot win on the back of any one individual, and everyone must work together to succeed. Learning to communicate, trust and learn from each other to improve are core aspects of the game, and skills that can be carried on to professional careers and daily lives. I am so happy to be a part of something so positive, and cannot wait to see the growth within the sport over the next few years.”
Boys volleyball will continue as an “emerging sport” in the 2023-24 school year, during which time it will be determined whether to move forward with competition in the spring, or potentially move to the fall high school season. Nationally, 24 states have sanctioned boys volleyball, 22 of which hold the sport during spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.