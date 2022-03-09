It had to be perfect.
A powerful, precisely timed drive off the starting blocks. A clean streamline and breakout, followed by a breakneck turn. After that, a forceful kick to the finish line.
No time for a breath, not a second — or more precisely, a split-second — to spare.
It was the race Anoka boys swimming and diving senior Nathan Anderson had envisioned ever since he first stepped in the pool. It was absolute perfection: 20.97 seconds, 50-yard freestyle Class AA state champion.
“Ever since I joined swimming in eighth grade, it was my goal senior year to win a state championship,” Anderson said. “It’s crazy to me how fast the time went and how I wanted to accomplish it so bad, and it finally happened.”
The state title highlighted a series of area all-state performances during the State Boys Swimming and Diving Championships at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center March 3-5. It also helped lead Anoka to an 11th-place team finish, matching the team’s best performance in the past two decades.
Anderson opened the state meet with the top prelim time, gaining inside position for the finals with a swim of 21.00 seconds.
In the championship, he saved his best for last, posting a career-best time of 20.97, four-hundredths of a second ahead of the runner-up.
“Prior to state, looking at all of the times from the other 50 swimmers, it appeared that the race was going to be very close,” Anderson said. “I just had the confidence going into the race that I would come out on top.
“When the race ended, I knew I had won before I even looked up at the scoreboard. In that moment, I realized that I had done what I said I was going to do back when I was just a beginner in the pool. I got the confidence from my coaches; I always trusted them 100%, and whatever they told me, I never doubted them. I owe my success to all my coaches.”
The 50 poses incredible challenges, both physical and mental, with improvements slight, yet monumental. A career’s worth of steady progress led Anderson to 10th at state a year ago, and to the top of the podium to close his high school career.
“It’s very tough to drop time in the event,” Anderson said. “Since I started swimming, I’ve only dropped about eight seconds in the event. Focusing on the small details are what make someone a good 50 freestyler. The thing I enjoy most about the 50 is that it’s the event that has the smallest room for error. Everything has to be perfect.”
Anderson later added a runner-up finish in the 100 free, finishing in 45.88.
“I think overall finals went very well for me, but in the 100 free, I missed my third wall, resulting in me falling behind,” Anderson said. “I’m very confident if I wouldn’t have made that mistake, I would have taken first in the 100 also.”
“His 50 was amazing! So happy that he broke the 21-second barrier,” Anoka head coach Nicole Hedman said. “I would have liked him to have had a swim in the 100 free finals like in prelims, but he had a little trouble going into the third turn and that affected his race. It was his second-fastest time, and he placed better than last year when he was 12th (in the 100).
“I was so happy for Nate. He works hard at practice and is very coachable. Being coachable is an important key to success. He trusted the process for the last three years. It was wonderful to see him drop time and be a state champion and runner-up.”
Anderson will graduate as the school record-holder in both the 50 and 100 free, and joins Jack Guy, Kyle Anderson and Logan Day in holding the 200 free relay school record. He is slated to continue his swimming career next year at St. Thomas.
“Nate has a natural talent for sprinting,” Hedman said. “He has a powerful start and has improved going into and out of walls. He will be adding the 200 free to his events next year when he transitions to college swimming.”
The Tornadoes’ 200 free relay team of Nathan Anderson, Guy, Kyle Anderson and Day earned all-state honors in eighth place in 1:28.13, with the same group earning 12th in the 400 free relay in 3:14.81. Day added a 19th-place finish in the 500 free in 4:58.90, and Kyle Anderson earned 23rd in the 100 free in 49.93.
“Prelims was terrific,” Hedman said. “The boys dropped time in most events, and the 200 free relay qualified seventh, so they were guaranteed to be all-state. The boys gave 100% in every race they had. I believe this is the first time since the 1980s that the Anoka boys team has had an all-state relay. This ties the best overall finish in the last 20 years for Anoka. The team was 11th this year and in 2014.”
Spring Lake Park
A trio of all-state swims helped lead Spring Lake Park to its best finish in program history, earning ninth overall.
The group of Sam Clark, Braden Ripken, Will Privratsky and Nick Starcevich earned sixth in a pair of relays, including the 200 medley relay in 1:35.63, and the 200 free relay in 1:26.25. Starcevich also earned all-state honors individually in the 50 free in 21.50.
Privratsky added a ninth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke in 58.78, Clark earned 12th in the 200 IM in 1:56.02 and Starcevich earned 18th in the 100 free in 47.79.
Andover
Andover had three all-state performances as well en route to a 16th-place team finish.
Noah Rabb posted an All-American Consideration time in a runner-up performance in the 100 backstroke in 49.70, and also placed sixth in the 200 IM in 1:53.56. Ben Linde earned all-state honors in diving, finishing sixth with a final score of 375.90.
Andover’s 200 medley relay team of Rabb, Ben Bloom, Ryan Mickelborough and Linde earned 19th in 1:43.11.
Coon Rapids
Coon Rapids’ Tyler Schultze delivered a pair of all-state swims to close his high school career, earning third in the 100 breaststroke in 57.00, and seventh in the 200 IM in 1:54.65.
Blaine
Blaine’s Timothy Rotter finished 17th in diving with a score of 221.20. Jayce Dayton finished 23rd in the 200 free in 1:49.11, and 26th in the 100 butterfly in 53.98.
Columbia Heights
Columbia Heights had a pair of swimmers combine to lead a 23rd-place finish in Class A. Isaac Gyurisin earned ninth in the 100 butterfly in 54.23, and 11th in the 200 IM in 2:03.35. Zach Severson earned 14th in the 200 free in 1:48.88.
