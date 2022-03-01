Anoka won four events to spark a runner-up team finish in the Section 7AA Boys Swimming and Diving Championships in Coon Rapids Feb. 24-26, while Andover finished in third, Coon Rapids in fourth and Blaine in sixth. Spring Lake Park was the runner-up in Section 5AA.
The state meet is March 3-5 at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.
Section 7AA
Nathan Anderson was the champion in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100 free to lead Anoka individually, setting the section and pool records in the 100 free. The Tornadoes also won a pair of relays, as the group of Nathan Anderson, Jack Guy, Kyle Anderson and Logan Day won both the 200 and 400 free relays. Advancing as runners-up were Kyle Anderson in the 100 free, and Logan Day in the 500 free.
Advancing for Andover as champions were the 200 medley relay team (Noah Rabb, Ben Bloom, Ryan Mickelborough and Ben Linde), Rabb in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke, and Linde in diving. Rabb set the pool and section records in the 100 backstroke.
Advancing for Coon Rapids was Tyler Schultze as the champion in the 100 breaststroke and as the runner-up in the 200 IM.
Advancing for Blaine was Jayce Dayton as the champion in the 100 butterfly and the runner-up in the 200 free, and Timothy Rotter as the runner-up in diving.
Section 5AA
Spring Lake Park was led by the relay group of Sam Clark, Braden Ripken, Will Privratsky and Nick Starcevich, which won the 200 medley and 200 free relays. Privratsky added a title individually in the 100 breaststroke. Advancing as runners-up were Clark in the 200 IM, and Starcevich in both the 50 free and 100 free.
Section 4A
In Section 4A, Fridley earned sixth place and Columbia Heights earned seventh.
Columbia Heights’ Isaac Gyurisin won the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly, and Zach Severson advanced in third via the time cut in the 200 free.
