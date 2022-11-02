Andover and Legacy Christian Academy reached the semifinals of the boys soccer state tournament. Andover finished with a win in the Class AAA third-place game, with Legacy’s final matchup scheduled for later Nov. 2.

Andover reached the semifinals by knocking off fourth-seeded Edina 1-0 in the quarterfinals Oct. 26 held at White Bear Lake. The game was scoreless into the second half, when Paul Aminga buried a loose ball in the box off of a Carter Eklund corner kick with 23:15 to play.

