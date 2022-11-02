Andover boys soccer reacts after Paul Aminga (10) scored what proved to be the game-winner in the second half of a 1-0 win over Edina in the Class AAA state quarterfinals Oct. 26. The Huskies went on to earn a third-place state finish and close the season with a record of 16-3-2.
Andover and Legacy Christian Academy reached the semifinals of the boys soccer state tournament. Andover finished with a win in the Class AAA third-place game, with Legacy’s final matchup scheduled for later Nov. 2.
Andover reached the semifinals by knocking off fourth-seeded Edina 1-0 in the quarterfinals Oct. 26 held at White Bear Lake. The game was scoreless into the second half, when Paul Aminga buried a loose ball in the box off of a Carter Eklund corner kick with 23:15 to play.
Top-seeded Wayzata advanced past Andover with a 4-1 win in the Class AAA semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis Nov. 1. Wayzata netted a pair of late first-half goals to take a 2-0 lead, before the Huskies pulled within a goal with 25:16 left on a penalty kick goal by Baraka Tarleton. The Trojans made it 3-1 on a penalty kick with 6:58 remaining, then added a final goal with just under five minutes to play.
Andover closed the season with a 1-0 win over conference rival Maple Grove in the third-place game Nov. 2, finishing the season with a record of 16-3-2.
Legacy Christian Academy reached the Class A semifinals via a 1-0 shutout over third-seeded Rochester Lourdes Oct. 25 in Eden Prairie, winning on a goal by Brason Orrey with just over six minutes left in regulation.
The Lions fell 3-0 in the semifinals against St. Anthony Village Nov. 1, and were scheduled to close the season against Maranatha Christian in the Class A third-place game Nov. 2.
