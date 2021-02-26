Andover boys hockey shut out Totino-Grace 4-0 Feb. 23 to improve to 11-1 on the year. Ethan Lindahl played a part in all four goals, tallying a goal and three assists, with Kyle Law scoring twice and Davis Gohman picking up a goal and two assists. Goalie Will Larson stopped all 36 shots he faced.
A four-goal third period lifted Blaine past Champlin Park 6-4 Feb. 23. Finn Loftus and Matt McIntyre each struck for two goals and Dane Anderson and Ty Bunes both added one for the Bengals. Goalie Ryan Wallin recorded 34 saves.
Playing on the outdoor rink at the Coon Rapids Ice Center, Spring Lake Park cruised to an 8-4 win over the Cardinals Feb. 20, powered by three goals and three assists by Blake Lueck, a goal and three assists by Jacob Fritz and a goal and two assists by Ben Wackman.
Cody Strate scored four goals and Dylan Strate had two goals and three assists as St. Francis earned a 7-2 win at North Branch Feb. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.