It was supposed to be too much talent to replace. It was supposed to be too much inexperience to overcome. It was supposed to be someone else’s turn.
It was supposed to be, perhaps. Except no one told Andover.
A year after a senior class of 15 achieved the program’s first-ever trip to state, this year’s Huskies attained a repeat Section 7AA championship March 24, knocking off top-seeded Grand Rapids 3-2 on the road to return to state.
“Certainly most people thought it would be impossible for us to make it back to state after so many losses to graduation,” Andover head coach Mark Manney said. “But, the players never saw it that way. They worked hard from the first day of tryouts until the state tournament. They wanted to carve their own identity and build off the momentum our program gained over the past few years. I think it was a lot of fun to get there for the first time, but it is just as fun getting there when you are a big underdog with so many new players.”
The game started with several chances for Grand Rapids to strike first, yet Andover found a way to kill off three early power plays and keep the game scoreless.
Then, Garrett Schifsky found the net in the final minute of the first period before tallying a pair of power-play goals in the opening nine minutes of the second period to complete a hat trick and stake Andover to a 3-0 lead.
“It was very helpful for our team to get off to a good start, have a good first shift and settle into the game,” Schifsky said. “The priority going into the game was just to be simple, get the puck in deep and don’t play fancy.”
The lead provided Andover some much-desired breathing room. But it was a gap Grand Rapids would quickly claw back at.
Grand Rapids finally broke through on a power-play opportunity with six minutes left in the second, then pulled within a goal with under a minute and a half remaining in the period to make it 3-2.All leading to some anxious moments over the final 17 minutes.
“The lead was big for us because it gave us room to make a mistake without having it cost us the game,” Manney said. “It kind of settled us down. But, when Grand Rapids got the lead back to one goal, we tightened up and our play regressed. The internal pressure that kids put on themselves leads to mistakes and we saw a lot of those in the third period.”
Nonetheless, the Huskies withstood a 15-3 Grand Rapids shot advantage in the third period, with their defense and senior goaltender Will Larson turning everything away to preserve the lead and the repeat section title.
“For me personally, the game couldn’t end any quicker,” Larson said. “Grand Rapids put on a good push during the third. Punching our ticket to state has been our goal all year. It definitely feels great.”
“We all believed in our team and in ourselves and it was a great feeling watching us come together and win the section,” Schifsky said.
For his part, Larson saved 33 shots on the night as Andover contained a potent Grand Rapids lineup whose only loss during the regular season came to Class A’s top-ranked Hermantown.
“I think Will was outstanding,” Manney said. “He didn’t make a lot of spectacular saves because he was so positionally sound. When he is on his game he can make goaltending look pretty easy. Team defense takes everyone on the ice and I thought we did a tremendous job both at 5-v-5 and on the penalty kill. We blocked more shots than in any other game this year and we clogged the middle of the ice, forcing Grand Rapids to the outside.”
Schifsky’s three goals brought his total to 28 on the season.
“Garrett has been great for us all year and the game in Grand Rapids was no exception,” Manney said. “He had a lot of energy and the other guys were feeding off of that. His strengths are his speed, his physical play and a great shot. That combination makes him hard to play against, difficult to defend and dangerous around the net. He gets his shot off quick so it is hard to block and the goalie has a difficult time getting set.”
Making a trek north for the section finals was nothing new for Andover as a program, playing in the 7AA finals the past three years in Duluth. However, this year’s roster was only able to take a little away from those experiences, with a group mostly playing in its first section final.
“Not really as far as the players are concerned because we have so many new players on this team,” Manney said. “In fact, only five of our 20 players were on the team that played at Amsoil last year versus Elk River and only Garrett Schifsky and Ethan Lindahl were on the team that played against Duluth East two years ago. So, for the majority of the kids, it was a new experience. That being said, there were a lot of similarities, the biggest of them being a crowd that was very hostile toward Andover.”
Andover earned the fifth seed in the Class AA state field and is scheduled to play against No. 4 Maple Grove in the quarterfinals March 31. The Crimson are the only team to have defeated the Huskies this year.
The semifinals are April 2 and the championship is April 3, all at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
A dream end to a whirlwind season at first delayed due to a statewide pandemic shutdown, then filled with unprecedented distancing protocols and challenges.
“The coaches really pushed us throughout our summer training and during the season,” Larson said. “That really inspired us to show up with an attitude every day to get better. COVID really sucked, but we were able to work around it and get where we wanted to be.”
