Make no mistake.
This is a unit of defensemen who can play, well, defense. The group’s ability to slow down opposing foes makes it formidable in its own right.
But the ability to step up and provide offensive firepower? It’s what makes the Andover boys hockey defensive corps elite, and is a pivotal reason the second-ranked Huskies are lined up as one of the top teams in the state heading into the home stretch of the season.
“It definitely creates an advantage when you have defensemen that can handle the puck and create offensive chances,” Andover head coach Mark Manney said. “In close games, you need to find offense everywhere you can get it. Knowing our defensemen can get pucks to the net and contribute to the offense helps give us an extra edge.
“Their skating ability is definitely their best asset. All six of our defensemen are elite skaters. This allows them to create separation and get to loose pucks that a lot of other defensemen aren’t able to reach.”
First, the defensive end.
The Huskies lead the state with a 1.35 goals-against average, shutting out five opponents and holding another six to a single goal in 17 contests thus far. It all starts by looking to clear the puck out of the team’s own zone. Do that, and opponents are kept off the board.
“Coach Brett Barta works hard with them on stick and body position, which, combined with their skating ability, limits chances for the other team,” Manney said. “It also allows them to create turnovers, which leads to a lot of offensive chances for our team in transition. But, at the same time, keeping the other team off the scoreboard is a responsibility of the whole team, which means our forwards and goalie have to be involved too. And, so far, they have done a good job.”
Defend, then strike. A mindset of the team’s ultra-talented defensive corps.
“I like winning battles in the defensive zone and stopping the other team from getting a scoring chance, because if they don’t get scoring chances they can’t win and that’s a good feeling,” senior Eric Chartier said. “I think a good defenseman needs to think defense first and move the puck north and south quickly. After the puck is moving up, I think it is important that defensemen jump into the rush and contribute to the attack.”
“I enjoy being able to stop a rush the other team has and the ability to jump up in the play with our forwards to create some offense,” senior Tommy Nowacki said.
“I enjoy the challenge of defending players,” senior Wyatt Kaiser said. “I think the biggest challenge is finding the balance of how offensive you can play and still play good defense.”
“I enjoy making and creating plays,” senior Mitchell Wolfe said. “It’s always fun to see the plays you make turn into offense.”
The biggest decisions on the ice often have to be made in an instant, with the margin for error tightened as the last line of defense in front of the goalie. Fall back and defend, or step up and attack? A split-second can spell the difference between a goal-scoring opportunity gained or missed on the offensive end, or a look at the net allowed on the defensive side.
“I would say the biggest challenge about playing defense is getting pucks through to the net in the offensive zone, and communication with the forwards in the defensive zone or on the backcheck,” Nowacki said.
“The biggest challenge is probably looking through all of your reads and trying to make the best play as fast as you can,” Wolfe said.
“The biggest challenge about playing defense is doing the little things right,” Chartier said. “Anybody can skate backwards and get their stick in the shooting lane of a forward, but good gaps, getting shots through to the net and knowing when the right time to jump in the play or step up on the blue line are the hardest parts of being a defenseman.”
Mistakes have been rare for the Huskies. But when they do occur, they need to be shrugged off immediately.
“You have to have an open mindset so you don’t get hung up on your mistakes, but you can’t ignore them,” Nowacki said. “You have to learn from them and move on to the next.”
“I have the mindset that you have to play hard in order to play defense, because one mistake could cost your team,” Wolfe said.
“I think that a good defenseman doesn’t get fazed by anything that happens in a game,” Kaiser said.
The team’s defensive success extends to its goaltending and forward play as well, a collaborative effort of taking care of, and keeping control of, the puck.
“I think they have been great,” Manney said. “To do well in the postseason, our forwards are going to have to become more consistent with our effort around the opponent’s net, as well as our own. This will lead to more chances for us while limiting the opportunities for the opponents. The goaltending has been great so far. Both Wes Swenson and Will Larson have been giving us a great effort every game.”
The Huskies are able to push the envelope offensively because of their collaborative effort and the experience of the group. Defense has become second-nature to the team’s senior blue line leaders, all playing the position well before high school.
“I started playing defense when I was in sixth grade,” Nowacki said. “Before then I would play both forward and defenseman, but I decided I liked being a defenseman more.”
“I’ve played defense pretty much my whole hockey career,” Wolfe said. “I started in mites and it has stuck with me throughout all of youth hockey.”
“In my second year of Peewee AA, my coach tried me at ‘D’ and I just stayed there because I liked it,” Chartier said.
“I started my playing career at defense,” Kaiser said.
The unit has a comfort level with one another that only time can give, an innate recognition of what they, and their teammates, are going to do on the ice. When one defenseman is set to jump into the attack, the other isn’t caught off-guard. They have seen it before countless times, and are capable of covering.
“I feel super comfortable with my teammates,” Nowacki said. “We all have been playing together for so long and we have good communication, so we know who should jump in the play and who needs to stay back.”
“For me, I’ve known all my teammates for a long time and I feel super comfortable whenever I jump into the play because I know someone can read that and cover for me,” Wolfe said.
“I feel very comfortable jumping up in the play because I know that the forwards recognize that they need to cover for me,” Chartier said.
“For sure,” Kaiser said. “I think I can jump in the rush and still have support on the defensive side.”
Wolfe and Kaiser both have five goals and a combined 41 points through 17 games, with a pair of goals each from Chartier and Nowacki. The team has had a balanced effort from its forwards as well, with 13 goals by Garrett Schifsky, eight each by Gunnar Thoreson and Nate Bauer and seven apiece by Hunter Jones and Michael Clough. In all, a dozen players have at least eight points thus far.
Kaiser in particular has separated himself as one of the top prospects in the state beyond high school, regardless of position, a University of Minnesota Duluth commit projected to be taken in the upcoming NHL draft.
“Wyatt has played outstanding hockey all year,” Manney said. “I think there are three things that really separate him from other players. First, he is an elite skater. His acceleration and change of direction are the best I have seen in high school hockey. Some of that ability is God-given, but he works very hard on his skating in order to keep developing.
“Additionally, he has a very good feel for the game. He sees a lot of plays before they happen, which helps him position himself in a way that allows him to make plays others don’t see. Finally, he has the drive to be outstanding in everything he does. He is not only obsessed with perfection in hockey, but also in academics and other pursuits.”
The Huskies improved to 13-3-1 on Jan. 18, scoring three times in the third period to pull away for a 5-1 rivalry win over Anoka.
It has been a very strong start to the season, with hopes of reaching another level still before the end.
“This season has been pretty good so far,” Nowacki said. “There have been games where we get off to a slow start and it takes us a while to get things going, but as soon as we get going, we are a very hard team to play against. The expectation for this group is to keep working hard and push each other every day in practice to get better and to have strong starts in every game to give us the best shot at going far in the postseason.”
“I think this season has been pretty good for us,” Wolfe said. “I think my biggest expectation for the last stretch of the season is making sure every game we come hard and don’t take anyone lightly. If we do that, we’ll have success in the postseason.”
“The season so far has been pretty good, but we need to score more as a team,” Chartier said. “The expectation is that we start scoring more and put in the effort to get to those areas where we win battles and score goals.”
“I think this season has gone really well so far,” Kaiser said. “The expectation of this group is to win the state tournament.”
Andover has all but locked up the top seed for the upcoming Section 7AA Tournament, one it has been on the doorstep of winning the past two seasons, falling in overtime in the championship game both times.
To take the final step onto state, the Huskies will look to a roster that is finally reaching full strength at the same time. And, of course, lean heavily on its defense.
“It is kind of hard to tell right now because we have just finished battling the flu bug, where we went nearly three weeks without our full lineup,” Manney said. “But, we have had everyone back for a few days and I think things are trending in the right direction. But, there is a lot of hockey left to be played before we get to the playoffs and we need to improve in all areas in order to achieve success in the playoffs.”
