Three years ago, it was a search for the program’s first-ever trip to state.
Now, it’s a three-peat.
The Andover boys hockey team continued its hold on Section 7AA, topping Grand Rapids 3-1 in the championship game at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth March 3 to clinch a return trip to state.
“I felt we had really good jump right from the drop of the puck,” Andover head coach Mark Manney said. “Our energy was very good and there was a lot of talk from the kids on the bench to keep the pressure on.”
Andover came out on fire, outshooting Grand Rapids 17-4 in the opening period, with Gavyn Thoreson breaking through with the game’s first goal at the 9:30 mark.
Grand Rapids had an opportunity to level the score early in the second on the power play, but Andover capitalized on a short-handed chance, as Brooks Cogswell found the net less than two minutes into the period to give the Huskies a 2-0 edge.
“Getting an early lead allows you to relax a little and know that if you make a mistake, and get scored on, that the game is still tied,” Manney said. “It allows everyone to play a little looser. On the flip side, I was getting a little nervous that we were missing so many chances, so getting the short-handed goal in the second period provided some relief.”
The two-goal advantage would hold into the third period, leading to the inevitable extra urgency from the Grand Rapids attack. Like a year ago in the section finals, Grand Rapids pulled within a goal late — this time with 7:15 to play. Like a year ago, Andover held strong, preventing an equalizer before Cayden Casey tallied a clinching empty-netter with 20 seconds remaining. Goalie Austin Brauns finished with 29 saves.
“We knew Grand Rapids would start getting more aggressive in the offensive zone and weren’t surprised when it came,” Manney said. “They are a proud team that has come close to the tourney in the last two seasons. So, when the charge came in the third period, we were ready for it. I thought we did a great job of keeping them to the outside and limiting their opportunities. Still, I don’t think anybody relaxed until we got the clincher.”
The game was a rematch of last year’s section final, and took on a similar pace. In that outing, Andover jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Grand Rapids pulled within one late. This year, the Huskies preserved an early lead as well.
“The game felt very similar to last year,” senior Kyle Law said. “We got ahead after the first and added another one later on before being faced with heavy ‘D’ zone time in the third.”
Unlike last year, though, the section finals returned to their traditional setting at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, with a championship atmosphere to match the exciting closing moments.
“It felt great to be at AMSOIL,” Law said. “Having fans there this year versus the limited amount last year just added to the electric environment, which was amazing to play in front of. Being able to hold off Grand Rapids third period onslaught felt amazing. When time expired it was a feeling I can’t even describe it’s just a dream come true to play at the ‘X’ when it’s filled with fans.”
Andover earned the No. 5 seed in the Class AA field and was scheduled to play No. 4 Moorhead in the quarterfinals Thursday, March 10 at 8 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Also on the Huskies’ side of the bracket will be top-seeded Hill-Murray versus Lakeville South. On the opposite side of the bracket are No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall versus Prior Lake, and No. 3 Maple Grove versus Edina. The tournament concludes March 11-12.
“While it is nice to get there three times in a row, each one is just as special as the first,” Andover head coach Mark Manney said. “In fact, if anything, the desire to get back is even greater once you have been there. The returning kids realize what a special event the state tournament is and it inspires them to work even harder. That was something I never understood until we went the first time. The seniors this year like Weston Knox and Kyle Law have had two years to watch others lead us to the state tournament and did a great job getting this group prepared to do the same.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.