Andover boys hockey netted a pair of goals in both the first and third periods to take out Blaine 4-1 Feb. 13, running its record to 8-1 on the season. Gavyn Thoreson collected a goal and two assists, Garrett Schifsky had a goal and an assist and goalie Will Larson stopped 20 shots in the victory.
Totino-Grace earned a 13-1 win over Spring Lake Park Feb. 11 to improve to 3-2-1 on the season. Oliver Moore and Connor Smith each tallied hat tricks for the Eagles. Blake Lueck scored for SLP.
St. Francis scored three goals in the third period to pull away from Pine City Area 5-2 Feb. 16. Jake Kolb made 28 saves for the win in net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.