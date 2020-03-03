No drama. No stress.
Just dominance.
After knocking on the door the past two seasons, the Andover boys hockey smashed its way through and onto the state tournament for the first time in program history Feb. 27, rolling past Elk River/Zimmerman 8-1 in the Section 7AA championship game at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.
“I think it is validation for the hard work this group has put in over the years,” Manney said. “There is some relief in getting to the state tournament, but also a sense of accomplishment knowing we have a chance to reach our ultimate goal.”
The Huskies entered the night as the overwhelming favorite, ranked No. 1 in the state, on a 14-game winning streak and having won a matchup between the two teams 7-2 a month prior.
Any Elk River/Zimmerman thoughts of an upset were quickly put in serious jeopardy by a pair of Andover goals in the opening five minutes by Garrett Schifsky and Gunnar Thoreson, giving the Huskies a 2-0 lead they would hold through the first period.
“Our coaches for sure emphasized getting ahead early, especially now that we were in a game that could determine the end of our season or not,” said Thoreson, a senior forward. “We wanted to get on top of them fast and right away to show them why we are the best. I thought that we came out very well from the start of the game. My line scored two goals in our first four shifts, which allowed everyone to take a deep breath and not play so tense.”
“We know that every team is going to come at us hard right away, so getting up early on teams is something we try to do every game,” senior defenseman Eric Chartier said. “I think we came out fast and did a good job of moving our feet and getting to the net.”
In the second period, any remaining hopes for Elk River/Zimmerman were dashed for good. A 21-1 Andover shot advantage resulted in six goals, including a pair of strikes by Luke Kron followed by a goal apiece from Harrison VanderMey, Thoreson, Hayden Masloski and Nate Bauer.
“We wanted to jump them right away in the first period to not give them any confidence,” senior defenseman Mitchell Wolfe said. “We knew they wouldn’t be able to tag along if we did that. I thought we played great right from the drop of the puck. I couldn’t have been happier with the result.”
“We never want to give our opponents any type of hope at any time in the game,” said VanderMey, a senior forward. “This game was no different. Get on the gas and stay there. I thought the whole team was great right from the start. We knew that if we got on their defense early they would all be gassed by the end of the game when we could take full advantage.”
The Huskies’ strong start spared them from any late-game angst, easing through the final period on their way to a long-awaited first section championship.
“I think it allowed us to relax and enjoy the game, something that we weren’t able to do in previous years,” Manney said. “It was great for the guys to be able to play without worrying about the consequences of a bad play and to have a little fun on the bench.”
While the third period lacked drama, there was no less excitement as the clock hit zero and the program’s first trip to state was secured.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” Chartier said. “This same team has been working to get to state since we were Squirts and it’s amazing to finally get there and to be part of the first boys team in Andover to do it.”
“It means a lot to me,” Wolfe said. “The fact that I’m a part of history is pretty cool.”
“It’s a big accomplishment for our program,” VanderMey said. “But we have bigger things in mind.”
Andover reached the section finals by virtue of shutting out Duluth Marshall 9-0 in the quarterfinals and Forest Lake 7-0 in the semifinals, finishing the tournament having outscored its foes 24-1.
“Overall, I thought we were great,” Manney said. “There were a lot of nerves in each of the first two rounds, but we overcame those, settled down and played good hockey in the latter parts of those games. When you look at the scores, the games look lopsided, but we had to battle in each of those games.”
It was the third section final appearance in a row for the Huskies, after narrowly falling in overtime to Duluth East the past two seasons. Two years ago, the Huskies were underdogs. Last year, a near tossup.
This season, Andover was the overwhelming favorite, and played up to its top billing.
“I felt like it felt a little different than the past two years, being that this year we were the heavy favorites for the first time,” Thoreson said. “My sophomore year we were heavy underdogs coming into the game. My junior year we were favorites, but there were still a lot of people who thought East would win the game, but this year most everyone was expecting us to win that game. And that for sure added some pressure to everyone.”
“The feeling going into the game was very different from the last two years, because we were so heavily favored,” VanderMey said. “That put a lot more pressure on us to perform well.”
Pressure the senior-laden team had no trouble handling, seizing the Section 7AA title in completely dominant fashion.
“It was a little different going into the game,” Wolfe said. “You could feel the whole team was more relaxed compared to the past two years.”
“We knew we were going to get another tough game, but we had the same mentality that we needed to work hard and take care of business,” Chartier said.
While it will be the first state tournament appearance for Andover, the team is far from flying under the radar. After maintaining the top spot in the Class AA rankings the final stretch of what was a parity-driven year statewide, the 24-3-1 Huskies earned the No. 1 seed.
“I am looking forward to seeing how they handle being at state as much as anyone,” Manney said. “But, this team has faced each challenge head-on this year and I think they look forward to the challenge they will face there. I am sure there will be some nerves, but if we can get through the first period, we will be fine.”
Andover is looking forward to the atmosphere of being part of the historic tournament, but also aiming to make some noise on the ice as well.
“I am excited for us to play against the best teams in the state on the biggest high school hockey stage in the world,” VanderMey said. “I am also excited to see how the hockey community in Andover is changed. Maybe there will be more kids asking their parents to try hockey.”
“I’m not only looking forward to the experiences I will have and memories I will make with my team, but I’m excited to see how we’re all going to play on this big stage under pressure and hopefully getting to play in the championship,” Chartier said.
“I’m most excited to play with all of my teammates in front of a packed stadium and show everyone how good we can be,” Wolfe said.
Andover will open the tournament against St. Thomas Academy in the quarterfinals March 5 at 6 p.m. Also on the Huskies’ side of the bracket are No. 4 Moorhead and No. 5 Hill-Murray.
On the opposite side of the bracket it is No. 3 Eden Prairie versus Lakeville South and No. 2 Blake versus Maple Grove.
“I’m looking forward to seeing a smile on everyone’s face as we step onto the ice in front of a huge crowd in the Xcel Energy Center for the first time and to be able to compete against the best teams in the state,” Thoreson said. “It’s special, but we aren’t done yet. We were all very happy and are very happy to take part in the state tournament, but we aren’t going for the experience, we’re going to win.”
