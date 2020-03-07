Andover closed a historic season by winning the Class AA state consolation championship during the state tournament March 5-7 in St. Paul.
After falling 3-2 in the quarterfinals against St. Thomas Academy, Andover bounced back to defeat Moorhead 4-1 and Maple Grove 4-1 in its first-ever trip to the state tournament, finishing the season with a record of 26-4-1.
Against Maple Grove, Wyatt Kaiser opened the scoring late in the first period to give Andover a 1-0 lead after one. The Crimson evened the score just 22 seconds into the second period, but Andover regained the lead four minutes later on a shorthanded strike by Nate Bauer.
The Huskies carried that 2-1 lead into the third, adding on midway through the third on a goal by Gavin DeBettignies, then sealing the victory with an open-netter in the final minute by Luke Kron.
Hunter Jones, Gunnar Thoreson, Garrett Schifsky, Bauer and Kron each had an assist in the game and Wes Swenson made 12 saves for the win in net.
Against Moorhead, Andover got on the board first on a goal by Mitchell Wolfe nearly 10 minutes in, before Moorhead leveled the game at 1-1 in the final minute of the period.
The Huskies regained the lead with 3:31 remaining in the second period on a goal by Kron, then stretched the margin to 3-1 on a power-play goal by Wolfe with 8:15 to play in the third. Harrison VanderMey tallied a goal two minutes later to make it 4-1, a lead the Huskies would hold to record their first state tournament win in program history.
Kaiser and Jones each had a pair of assists in the game, with one apiece by Tommy Nowacki and Schifsky. Swenson had 17 saves for the win in net.
St. Thomas Academy defeated Andover 3-2 in the quarterfinals to start the tournament.
Thoreson opened the scoring with 4:40 left in the first period, but the Cadets answered 37 seconds later to end the first period tied 1-1.
Jones gave the Huskies the lead back 30 seconds into the second period, but St. Thomas Academy answered on the power play 2:13 into the second, then took a 3-2 lead two minutes later that would hold the remainder of the game.
Andover outshot St. Thomas Academy 35-16, but the Cadets survived the Huskies’ attack to advance.
The Huskies had 15 seniors on their state tournament roster, winning the Section 7AA championship the week prior to become the first team in program history to reach the state tournament.
