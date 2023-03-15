A dramatic late rally capped another remarkable season and a fourth straight trip to state for the Andover boys hockey team, as the Huskies ended with a third-place finish in the Class AA state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul March 9-11.

The Huskies, state champions a year ago, began the state tournament with a 5-2 win over Lakeville South in the quarterfinal round. Following a scoreless first period, Lakeville South struck first on a power play in the opening minute of the second. The lead didn’t hold for long, with a pair of Gavyn Thoreson goals sandwiched around a go-ahead tally by Ben Doll giving the Huskies a 3-1 edge going into the third. Lakeville South pulled back within a goal in the opening minute of the third period, but Andover put the game away with a late strike by Brooks Cogswell, then a final goal by Thoreson off of his own rebound to complete a hat trick. Goalie Beau Altman had 31 saves for the win in net.

