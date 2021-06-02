It was a tale of two round: the best, and the even better.
After opening the tournament with a slight lead after day one, the Legacy Christian Academy boys golf team pulled away in the final round to capture the Section 4A championship and a trip to state.
“We had two pretty different days at sections,” Legacy Christian head coach Joshua Coleman said. “I felt, as we finished day one shooting a 335 team score, that we left some strokes on the course. We were ahead by seven after day one, so I liked our chances on day two. The guys played excellent golf (in the second round), shooting a 315. We had great performances from Trent Harrison, who took second overall in the section event, shooting a 75 (in the second round), and Tommy Steffen shooting a 77.”
The title was something the Lions had been shooting for all spring, and helped make up for the loss of the spring season a year ago for such a talented and experienced roster.
“Our goal for the whole year was making it to state as a team,” Coleman said. “We knew that Community Christian posed a serious threat, but with the golf we were playing this year, especially at the end of the year, we knew it was an attainable goal. The round started a bit tense yesterday as you would expect, but as our guys started playing their game it became evident midway through the back nine that we were probably headed to state. As our last guys wrapped up their round, I felt proud of the way they played and the fulfillment of reaching their goal. It was especially sweet for my five seniors, as they lost their junior year to COVID, to bounce back and get this opportunity.”
Section competition for remaining area schools was scheduled to be completed this week.
The Class A State Championships are June 15-16 at Pebble Creek in Becker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.