A down-to-the-wire, defensive clash between basketball heavyweights on the state’s biggest stage.
It was a bit of de ja vu, with a big repeat celebration as the Totino-Grace boys basketball team knocked off DeLaSalle for the second year in a row in the Class AAA championship game, winning the state title matchup 50-46 at Target Center in Minneapolis March 25.
DeLaSalle managed to hold the high-powered Eagles in check through the first half, taking a one-point lead into halftime at 20-19. Totino-Grace found its rhythm offensively early in the second half, however, going on an early 8-0 run to take the lead, later building its lead to 44-32 with six minutes left. The Islanders managed to put together one final run, closing within a point with 10 seconds left, before Totino-Grace sealed the championship at the free-throw line.
Taison Chatman delivered a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Tommy Humphries scored 11 points, Patrick Bath picked up seven points and 12 rebounds, and Isaiah Johnson added seven rebounds.
The Eagles finished the season 24-8, reaching the finals by defeating St. Francis 86-36 in the quarterfinals March 21, then topping Alexandria 70-59 in the semifinals March 23.
Class AAAA
Andover earned sixth place in the Class AAAA tournament, bouncing back from a quarterfinal defeat to top-seeded Park Center to defeat Minnetonka 95-77 in the consolation semifinals March 22.
Ben Kopetzki finished with 32 points, nine assists and six rebounds in the win, with Sam Musungu scoring 23 points and collecting five steals. Landyn Nelson added 17 points, Luke Dehnicke scored eight points, Chase Pemberton grabbed eight rebounds and Tate Johnson picked up seven rebounds.
Andover rallied from double digits down late to get within one possession in the consolation finals March 23, but White Bear Lake held on for a 68-64 win to close the season.
Kopetzki, who was named one of five Mr. Basketball finalists, closed his career with 24 points and eight rebounds, and Musungu finished his Andover career with 22 points.
The Huskies finished with a record of 23-9.
Class AAA
St. Francis came back from its quarterfinal defeat to Totino-Grace to knock off Mankato East 79-73 in the Class AAA consolation semifinals March 22, ultimately finishing in sixth place.
Matthew Bothun scored 35 points, while Derek Stone recorded 13 points, five rebounds and five assists in the win over Mankato East.
The Saints dropped a narrow 56-55 matchup to Stewartville in the consolation finals March 23. Bothun added 24 final points to his all-time Saints record total, finishing his career with 1,848.
