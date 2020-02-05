It doesn’t require a look at the record to notice a change in the Legacy Christian Academy boys basketball team, although there is evidence in the win column too.
But the biggest indicator of the Lions’ improvement this winter has been the team’s pace of play. The team has ratcheted up the tempo, and intensity, and with a month left in the regular season has established itself as a top Section 4A contender. After kicking off the season with nine wins in a row to quickly match last season’s overall win total, the Lions have maneuvered through the heart of their schedule to a 14-4 mark through Feb. 4.
“I’m very happy with our players and their commitment to getting better every day,” Legacy Christian head coach Nathan Bellefeuille said. “Our hard work has translated into some really good basketball at times, but we need to be more consistent. We have changed a number of things on the offensive and defensive end from last year. The boys are catching on quickly and competing hard in practice.”
Last year’s group laid the foundation, and this year’s Lions have taken a big leap forward, capturing wins in bunches and averaging over 72 points a night.
“I think the biggest change from last year’s team is this group believes they can win every game they play,” Bellefeuille said. “They are not complacent, but confident in themselves and in each other. We have went through a series of injuries, sickness and tough shooting nights and still found ways to win and play a high level of basketball.
“Their level of skill and understanding of the game has drastically improved since last year. We had a good number of kids come into our skill sessions throughout the summer and put time in the weight room. They have continued to earn the right to be confident through their hard work.”
As the confidence and skill levels have climbed, the range of strategic options has expanded, with this year’s group more capable of pushing the pace.
“We definitely play a lot faster style compared to last year’s team as well,” Bellefeuille said. “Better skills and basketball IQ allows you to do that. We looked at last year as the beginning of the process and really focused on development over wins and losses.”
The Lions have gone through their toughest stretch of the schedule in recent weeks, winning seven of nine after the new year before a 72-55 defeat against Christ’s Household of Faith Jan. 30 and a 66-65 loss to Spectrum Feb. 3. But, they are contests that should help the team grow, with hopes of being a top Section 4A contender come March.
“Our biggest focus today is the same as it was on the first day we started at Legacy over a year ago,” Bellefeuille said. “Take every day as an opportunity to get better on and off the court. We need to value every repetition in practice and every possession in games. The more consistent we are in those things, the better we will be in March. Our focus will be one practice and one game at a time and building towards the best version of ourselves.”
