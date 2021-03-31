It was a showdown worth waiting for.
A year after the state’s 2020 high school season was cut short hours before tip off of the Section 4A finals, Legacy Christian Academy and Christ’s Household of Faith got a chance for a redo March 25.
With another chance at hand, Legacy did not miss its shot at history.
Starting fast and not letting up, the Lions rolled, winning 79-45 on their home court to secure the program’s first-ever trip to the state tournament.
“This was one of the best examples of a complete game from start to finish for our team,” Legacy Christian head coach Nathan Bellefeuille said. “We had a lot of guys rolling on the offensive end, but even more impressive was holding CHOF to 27% from the field. Our guys were aggressive, disciplined and communicated extremely well. They made CHOF earn every one of their points and limited them to tough, contested shots.”
As it has throughout the season, Legacy relied on a balanced offensive attack. Five players reached double figures, including Micah Stand (19), Brian Halcomb (14), Harley Kendall (14), Jake Wald (13) and Trent Harrison (11).
“I think going into this game we all had a mindset that we were taking what was ours,” senior captain Trent Harrison said. “We felt as though the game was gonna be ours from the moment we stepped on the court, and from the tip to when the clock hit zero we played that way.”
“The team came out hungry,” senior captain Tommy Steffen said. “We were focused for all 36 minutes of the game and we knew that each possession mattered a lot. We hit some big-time shots, we locked up on defense and we crashed the boards hard. The Lions weren't going to let that game slip away, we rose to the stage, and played one of our best games of the year!”
“The day of the section championship win, the head of the school asked me who I would rather play, CHOF or Heritage,” Harley Kendall said. “I said CHOF … because this was our chance to see what would have happened last year. The team played as one heartbeat and was playing five-man basketball instead of one-man basketball. It still hasn’t really hit me that we are heading to state. I am proud of the team, but it’s nothing more than I expected after our hard work these past four years. The thing I’m looking forward to most about playing at state is to have my dad, mom and siblings all come watch me play basketball.”
It was a big-game atmosphere with history on the line. To the extent that nerves were present, though, the Lions pushed them aside in a fast start that never let up.
“It was a really interesting feeling the day of the game,” Bellefeuille said. “I was trying really hard to look calm and relaxed so the guys would feel that way, but I was definitely nervous. I was so impressed with the boys and their focus and intentionality. They were ready and I think that showed every possession. They weren't going to let anyone or anything take this game from them.
“I spoke with a good friend of mine, Pat Buchanan (head coach at Apple Valley), a couple hours before tipoff. He called to ease my nerves and give some last minute advice. The best thing I got from him was to soak in the moments that came from that night. I was so focused on each possession that I didn't even realize we were in running time. When the buzzer went off I took some time to just watch the guys celebrate and look over our community that was so proud of its basketball team. It was a really special evening that I will remember forever.”
“Making it to the section final game is not an easy thing to do, so being able to do that two years in a row is a big accomplishment,” Steffen said. “Last year when the season was canceled so suddenly, it broke the hearts of so many people. We knew God had a plan for our team and that he is always in control. God didn't want COVID to stop us. Instead, I believe our section final game being canceled last year drove us to work harder. We had a crazy amount of men working on their shot throughout the summer and our team was in the gym when other teams were not. We put in the time so we could relive that moment we lost last year. The boys and I felt so accomplished that we had the opportunity to play in the section final game again. We bounced back harder than ever and that's why that final game was so rewarding.”
“The time ran off the clock and the team was instantly celebrating,” Steffen said. “We were filled with an endless amount of emotion and joy. All the boys received a large hug, a medal and a piece of our game-winning net. It's crazy to think that our team is the first boys basketball team to ever make it to the state tournament. That is something that every member of the team will remember forever. Our hard work truly paid off."
“When the realization of what happened set in I felt joy, and pride, and ultimately like I made my coaches and family proud,” Harrison said. “Knowing the steps we were taking as a program just made it all the more amazing. I couldn’t help but have tears of joy knowing all our work was paying off. Now I get to look forward to playing in a playoff atmosphere at state, and I can’t wait.”
Legacy Christian takes on Hayfield in the Class A state quarterfinals March 31, earning a chance to be a part of the tradition and history of state tournament play.
“I am looking forward to the loud and competitive games the state tournament is known for producing,” Steffen said. “I'm excited about the memories and history our team will be making too. I also am stoked to have the opportunity to get to play some of the best teams in the state. It's a competitive tournament that only one team can win.”
“I went to the boys and girls state tournaments every year,” Bellefeuille said. “Me and my friends would go and watch the last three days and then I usually was at the girls state tournament watching my uncle, Scott Bergman (Sauk Centre Head Coach). I was pretty certain my high school team would never make it, but I always dreamed of getting to the tournament as a coach. Now that we are here I really just want to enjoy each game I get to spend with our staff and seven seniors. They have worked so hard to get here and are going to fight to keep playing.”
