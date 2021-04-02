A groundbreaking season closed in the state tournament quarterfinals for Legacy Christian Academy boys basketball March 31, as Hayfield emerged with a 62-43 win in Rochester.
The game was back-and-forth throughout the first half, with the Lions jumping out to a quick 7-0 lead, then Hayfield regrouping on its way to taking a 27-24 lead into halftime.
The Vikings pushed their lead to double digits in the second half before the Lions closed back within two possessions late, but Hayfield pulled away at the free-throw line down the stretch to seal the win.
Trent Harrison and Harley Kendall each had 12 points and Jake Wald and Charlie Bovee both had seven for Legacy.
Legacy Christian finished the season with a record of 20-2, the first team in program history to reach the state tournament.
