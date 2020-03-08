A buzzer-beating basket sent Fridley into the Section 5AAA finals, Totino-Grace rolled into the Section 4AAA championship round, Spring Lake Park cruised through its Section 5AAAA opener and Legacy Christian Academy reached the Section 4A semifinals during the opening week of the boys basketball postseason.
Section 5AAA
Third-seeded Fridley started fast in its Section 5AAA semifinal against second-seeded Monticello March 6, building a 13-point first half lead and going into the break up by seven.
Monticello closed the gap in the second half, even taking a brief 62-61 lead with five and a half minutes to play, but Fridley continued to answer.
Ties at 64-64, 66-66 and 68-68 followed before Fridley went in front 72-68 with under two minutes remaining, only for the Magic to once again even the score at 72-72 with a minute to play.
Finally, holding the ball out of a timeout with five seconds remaining, Fridley delivered a flawless game-winning sequence, executing three quick passes after the inbounds to set up a layup at the buzzer, winning 74-72 to reach the section finals.
Isaac Burns scored 21 points to lead a balanced offensive effort, followed by Christian Crockett (17), Micah Niewald (13), Yoal Ruei (12) and Terrell Davis (8).
Fridley opened the playoffs in similarly close fashion, edging sixth-seeded St. Francis 63-60 in the quarterfinals March 3.
Burns and Crockett each had 19 points and Niewald had 12 for the Tigers, with St. Francis led by Wyatt Schroeder with 20 and Cody Pennebaker with 16.
Fridley will play top-seeded and seventh-ranked Delano in the Section 5AAA championship game March 12 at St. Michael-Albertville.
Section 4AAA
Second-seeded Totino-Grace powered past seventh-seeded Hill-Murray 74-55 in the Section 4AAA quarterfinals March 4, then defeated sixth-seeded St. Anthony Village 71-51 in the semifinals March 7.
The fourth-ranked Eagles will take on top-ranked Minnehaha Academy in the Section 4AAA championship March 12 at Woodbury.
C.J. O’Hara scored 23 points, Carter Weierke scored 11, Devin Burger scored 10 and D.J. Akpati and Sam Fretheim each scored 8 against Hill-Murray, while Taison Chatman netted a team-high 25 against St. Anthony.
Fourth-seeded Columbia Heights won its quarterfinal game 77-70 in overtime over fifth-seeded Mahtomedi March 4, outscoring the Zephyrs 9-2 during OT. Jordan Jones led the Hylanders with 37 points in the win, with 17 from Muja Burton and 11 from Jhonta Gonnigan.
Columbia Heights fell 101-64 against Minnehaha Academy in the semifinals March 7 to close its season.
Section 5AAAA
Second-seeded Spring Lake Park cruised past seventh-seeded Roseville 79-45 in the Section 5AAAA quarterfinals March 4.
Gabe Myren scored 22 points, Daydor Philips scored 19 and Blake Remme had 15 as the Panthers advanced to play against third-seeded Champlin Park in the section semifinals March 10.
The championship game is March 13 at Rogers. In the other semifinal is top-seeded Park Center versus fourth-seeded Mounds View.
Section 4A
Second-seeded Legacy Christian Academy earned a spot in the Section 4A semifinals by defeating seventh-seeded PACT Charter 75-38 in the March 7 quarterfinals.
Jake Wald scored 20 points to lead Legacy offensively, joined in double figures by Harley Kendall with 15 and Brian Halcomb with 10. Calvin Churchill scored 12 to lead PACT.
The Lions advanced to host 11th-seeded Trinity School at River Ridge in the semifinals March 10. On the other half of the bracket is top-seeded Christ’s Household of Faith versus fourth-seeded Hope Academy. The championship game is March 13 at Anoka-Ramsey Community College.
PACT reached the quarterfinals by defeating Eagle Ridge Academy 71-44 March 5, led by Tyler Cowden with a 36-point night.
Section 7AAAA
Second-seeded Duluth East edged third-seeded Andover 54-48 in the Section 7AAAA semifinals March 7. Austin Learned scored 16 points and Jacob Aune had 10 for the Huskies.
Andover reached the semifinals by edging sixth-seeded Coon Rapids 63-56 in the quarterfinals March 4, led by Learned (14), Ben Kopetzki (13), Calvin Foy (12) and Jack Sharon (11) in double figures. Jordan Doe scored 13, Talan Elmi and Lucky Moronge each scored 10 and Jackson Aurelius scored 9 for Coon Rapids.
Fifth-seeded Blaine dropped a close 60-56 quarterfinal at fourth-seeded Forest Lake March 4. Aaron Kaul led the Bengals with 16 points, with 10 apiece from Samuel Olson and Isaiah Giles and 9 from Patrick Perreault.
Seventh-seeded Anoka fell 80-60 in its quarterfinal at Duluth East March 4.
